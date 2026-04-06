Celldex Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPTON, N.J., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (“Celldex” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: CLDX) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 11,896,750 shares of its common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,551,750 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $29.00 per share. All of the shares sold in the offering were sold by Celldex. The gross proceeds to Celldex from this offering were approximately $345 million, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering-related expenses.

Leerink Partners, TD Cowen, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-lead managers for the offering.

The securities described above were offered and sold by Celldex pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-275300), which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became automatically effective on November 3, 2023. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. The final terms of the offering are disclosed in a final prospectus supplement which has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained for free by contacting Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105 or by email at ... or TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at ....

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Celldex

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the science at the intersection of mast cell biology and the development of transformative therapeutics for patients. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with severe inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune and other devastating diseases.

Company Contact

Sarah Cavanaugh

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

(508) 864-8337

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Patrick Till Meru Advisors

(484) 788-8560

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Source: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.