Clozer Launches AI-Powered Lead Generation System To Help UAE Businesses Acquire More Clients

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clozer, a Dubai-based lead generation company founded by Thageeshan Theiventhiramoorthy, has launched an AI-powered lead generation system built to help businesses in the United Arab Emirates acquire more clients and increase revenue. The company builds custom lead generation infrastructure for each client, combining AI-driven targeting with 8 years of B2B sales methodology and a performance-backed model.

Addressing a Critical Market Need

The UAE's digital advertising market is projected to exceed $4.2 billion by 2027, according to industry forecasts. However, businesses across the Emirates continue to report that a significant percentage of marketing spend fails to convert into a qualified pipeline. According to Thageeshan Theiventhiramoorthy, the root cause is structural.

"Most agencies in this market sell impressions and clicks. They do not sell clients. After 8 years in direct B2B sales across multiple industries, I built Clozer to do one thing: put more paying clients in front of business owners," said Thageeshan Theiventhiramoorthy, Founder and CEO of Clozer.

How Clozer Works

For each client, Clozer builds a custom lead generation system from the ground up. The system integrates AI-powered audience targeting, automated outreach sequencing, and real-time lead scoring to identify and engage high-intent prospects. Every system is tailored to the client's industry and built with full transparency, giving business owners complete visibility into where their leads come from and how their marketing budget converts into revenue.

Unlike traditional agency models, Clozer operates on a performance-backed structure. Every engagement begins with a complimentary marketing audit that identifies existing inefficiencies in a client's funnel before any contract is signed. The company also offers flexible, no-lock-in agreements, a departure from the 6- to 12-month retainer contracts common in the region.

As part of the launch, Clozer has made its marketing audit available to UAE businesses at no cost. The audit analyzes a company's existing digital marketing performance and delivers a detailed report identifying gaps in targeting, messaging, and conversion. No commitment is required.

Early Traction and Expansion Plans

Since its launch, Clozer has onboarded clients across real estate, financial services, SaaS, and luxury retail sectors within the UAE. The company reports that its AI-driven systems have reduced client cost-per-qualified-lead by an average of 40 percent compared to traditional agency benchmarks, while increasing booked appointments and closed deals for businesses across the region.

"The UAE is one of the most competitive commercial environments in the world. Businesses here do not have patience for vanity metrics. They want more clients walking through the door and more revenue hitting the account. That is what Clozer delivers," Theiventhiramoorthy added.

Clozer plans to expand its operations across the broader GCC region, with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain identified as priority markets for Q3 2026.

About Clozer

Clozer is a Dubai-based AI lead generation company founded by Thageeshan Theiventhiramoorthy. The company builds custom lead generation systems for businesses, combining artificial intelligence with proven B2B sales frameworks to deliver qualified leads and measurable revenue growth across the UAE and GCC region.

Contact

Founder

Thageeshan Theiventhiramoorthy

Clozer

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