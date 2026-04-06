Yuzu Health Raises $35 Million Series A To Modernize Health Insurance Plan Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuzu Health, a next-generation third-party administrator (TPA) that serves as the infrastructure behind health insurance plans, today announced a $35 million Series A round, bringing total capital raised to $40 million. The round was led by General Catalyst and Chemistry, with participation from Anthropic's Anthology Fund, Bain Future Back Ventures, Timeless Ventures, Lachy Groom, and Neo. Alex Tran, Managing Director at General Catalyst, will also join Yuzu Health's board of directors.

Founded in 2022, Yuzu Health initially set out to build a new kind of health plan. As the team built the operational foundation required to run a plan, it identified a broader market gap: the need to modernize the infrastructure behind health insurance to make new types of healthcare plans accessible. Today, Yuzu Health is a vertically integrated TPA, that provides the behind-the-scenes engine that powers claims processing, payments, and member administration for health plans.

Yuzu Health rebuilt the administrative backbone of health insurance into a unified, white-labeled system of record. That foundation allows customers to launch more customizable plan designs - such as direct contracts, cash payment, and dynamic copays - without the heavy services burden of legacy administrators.

“Healthcare costs are rising at their fastest pace in over 15 years, and employers are looking for new ways to design plans that actually control costs,” said Max Kauderer, co-founder of Yuzu Health.“But the infrastructure behind health insurance hasn't meaningfully changed in decades. We built Yuzu to simplify that stack and make it possible for innovative plans to launch quickly, operate efficiently, and deliver a better member experience.”

Today, Yuzu Health powers health insurers, brokers, and employers across all 50 states, supporting thousands of employers across industries, and facilitating more than $1 billion in claims payments volume to date.

With the new funding, Yuzu Health will expand its engineering organization and continue to scale its platform nationally. To deepen its role as the system of record for health plan administration, the company will also invest in automating historically manual workflows, such as claims adjudication, stop-loss submissions, reconciliation and bookkeeping, and downstream reporting.

“Max, Ryan, and Russell have assembled some of the best technical and operating talent we've seen in healthcare. While most health plan infrastructure providers rely on a bevy of fragmented vendors, the team at Yuzu have accomplished a rare feat by building an operating system that owns every piece of software in-house. We believe this makes Yuzu not only the partner of choice for today's health plan innovators, but also a long-term beneficiary of the advances we are currently seeing in AI, which requires context that only a unified operating system can provide,” said Alex Tran, Managing Director at General Catalyst.

“Our goal at Arlo was to create a health plan that better reflects the needs of small businesses. But working with hundreds and thousands of small groups can quickly become an operational challenge,” said Jan-Felix Schneider, CEO & Co-Founder at Arlo.“Yuzu gave us a highly automated, scalable system that allowed us to operate our plan without the operational friction of legacy administrators.”

About Yuzu Health

Yuzu Health is a next-generation, vertically integrated third-party administrator (TPA) - the behind-the-scenes engine that powers claims processing, payments, and member administration for health plans. Built from the ground up with a unified data architecture and offered as a white-labeled solution, Yuzu Health enables plans and brokers to launch and scale innovative benefit designs without operational complexity. Based in New York, Yuzu Health is available across all 50 states.

Media Contact:

Tanya Takahashi

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