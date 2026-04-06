'Murderous Corruption': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At AINRC-BJP Govt Over 'Fake Drugs' In Puducherry

MENAFN - IANS) Puducherry, April 6 (IANS) Stepping up his campaign for the April 9 Puducherry Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the All India N.R. Congress–BJP government of presiding over a serious public health crisis, alleging large-scale production and distribution of counterfeit medicines in the Union Territory.

Addressing a public meeting, Gandhi claimed that Puducherry had emerged as a hub for fake drug manufacturing, with authorities allegedly turning a blind eye.

He said the issue had far-reaching consequences, as such medicines were being circulated beyond the region without adequate checks.

Taking a strong stance, Gandhi said the issue went beyond corruption.

"This is not just corruption -- it is murder. Spurious drugs are being distributed across India, putting innocent lives at risk,” he said, drawing loud applause from party workers and supporters gathered at the venue.

The Congress leader also alleged widespread corruption in government contracts, claiming that a "30 per cent commission" was being systematically collected in the Union Territory.

"Everyone knows that commissions are being taken on every contract. This has become institutionalised corruption under the current regime," he said.

He further alleged that the administration had failed to take corrective action despite repeated concerns being raised, allowing illegal activities to continue unchecked and weakening public trust in governance.

Highlighting economic concerns, Gandhi said Puducherry's once-thriving industrial and textile sectors were now in decline.

He claimed that hundreds of factories had shut down due to policy failures and a lack of governance, leading to job losses and economic distress among the youth.

Outlining the Congress roadmap, Gandhi said the party would prioritise restoring transparency in governance and reviving key economic sectors. He also emphasised the need to rebuild confidence among investors and small industries. He added that strengthening local governance would be a key focus, assuring that civic body elections -- pending for years -- would be conducted within six months if the Congress alliance comes to power, alongside efforts to improve administrative accountability.