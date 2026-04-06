Akshaya Tritiya: MP Govt Steps Up Efforts To Prevent Child Marriages

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 6 (IANS) Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, the Madhya Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to prevent child marriages, issuing detailed directives for strict vigilance during mass marriage ceremonies scheduled on April 20.

Madhya Pradesh's Women and Child Development Department, in a press note issued on Monday, stated it has directed all district collectors to launch a comprehensive statewide campaign against child marriage.

“The initiative is part of the Centre's 'Child Marriage-Free India' campaign led by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, which aims to eliminate child marriage and empower adolescent girls,” it stated.

According to data from the National Family Health Survey, Madhya Pradesh has recorded a decline in child marriages in recent years.

However, officials note that the problem persists in certain districts, particularly during culturally significant occasions like Akshaya Tritiya, when large-scale community marriage ceremonies are organised.

To address this, authorities have been instructed to maintain heightened surveillance across both rural and urban areas. Special monitoring teams will be deployed to verify the age of brides and grooms participating in mass marriage events and ensure compliance with legal provisions.

As part of preventive measures, students in schools and colleges will be sensitised about the harmful consequences of early marriage.

“On April 20, elected representatives, including Sarpanchs, ward councillors, and Panchayat secretaries, will take a public pledge to prevent child marriages, with the message widely publicised at Panchayat and ward offices,” it said.

At the grassroots level, women from Self-Help Groups will conduct group discussions to counsel families against underage marriages.

With the support of Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, Gram Kotwars, and Panchayat officials, a list of girls below 18 years of age will be prepared, and their families will be regularly counselled and monitored.

The government has also directed officials to widely publicise helpline numbers 181, 1098, and 112, along with the online portal for reporting child marriage cases.

Information teams comprising teachers, health workers, and community representatives will be formed in every village and ward to keep a close watch, it stated.