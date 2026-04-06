Global Pet Insect Repellent Market Regional Analysis Size, Suppliers To 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Pet Insect Repellent Market Size The global pet insect repellent market size was valued at USD 17977.67 million in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 19056.33 million in 2026 to USD 30372.9 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Pet insect repellents repel mosquitoes, ticks, flies, and other biting insects. Mosquitoes can transmit Zika, Malaria, and West Nile virus. Ticks can transmit Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and other diseases. Repellents are not meant to kill insects but to keep them away to prevent bites and the spread of disease. During the projected period, it's expected that the threat of ailments like anemia, lameness, tick paralysis, and itching, mainly by ticks and fleas, would increase demand for pet insect repellents. An increase in the number of pet owners in various developed and developing countries, an increase in vector-borne diseases, and an increase in the pet health expenditure in the developed countries are the factors that drive the market growth, while stringent regulations and toxicity in the chemicals hamper the growth of the market. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 17977.67 Million Estimated 2026 Value USD 19056.33 Million Projected 2034 Value USD 30372.9 Million CAGR (2026-2034) 6% Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Merck And Co. Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Virbac, Hartz Mountain Corporation

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Market Dynamics Growing Trend of Pet Humanization

The recent global trend of pet humanization has drawn much mainstream media attention. According to research by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and the National Pet Owners Survey (2019–20), over 85 million American households owned one or more pets, with dogs making up a large majority of those. The pet insect repellent market is expected to be driven by the growing humanization of pets.

The phrase "pet humanization" is becoming widely used in the international pet trade. More people want to give their pets' items or experiences similar to those of humans. A study conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) under the National Pet Owners Survey (2019-2020) revealed that more than 85 million households in the United States had one or more pets, with a significant percentage of households having dogs. Thus, the increasing pet humanization is anticipated to drive the pet insect repellant industry.

Furthermore, European Pet Food Federation (FEDIAF) states that around 38% of all EU households possess a pet. Approximately 81 million cats, 71 million dogs, and 1 billion additional companion animals are domesticated by these households. Therefore, the increasing consumer trend toward pet adoption has driven the market, which is anticipated to expand the pet insect repellants market globally over the forecast period.

Increase in Vector-Borne Diseases

Diseases that are vector-borne are those that are spread by parasites that infest dogs and cats, such as ticks and fleas. Both people and pets may be impacted. Numerous vector-borne illnesses, such as ehrlichiosis, Lyme disease, relapsing fever, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and tularemia, can be spread by ticks worldwide.

The most prevalent external parasite of dogs and cats worldwide is likely fleas. Fleas are a nuisance, but they are also thought to cause flea allergy dermatitis (FAD) in dogs and cats, accounting for more than half of all dermatological cases reported to veterinarians. Fleas can lead to anemia, itchiness, scratching, scabbing, and skin infections, among other illnesses.

Furthermore, since 2011, imported dogs in the United Kingdom have been affected by the tick-borne disease Canine Babesiosis. Canine Babesiosis is caused by infection with a unicellular parasite similar to malaria. This is caused by a vector Dermacentor reticulatus, known as the ornate dog tick, which is mainly found in wooded areas of Western Europe and has been reported in coastal regions of South and West England. It feeds on middle to large-sized mammals, including cattle, horses, dogs, and humans, and can transmit various pathogens. In 2017, four dogs contracted the disease despite never having been outside the United Kingdom. Thus, an increase in vector-borne diseases caused by ticks and flies led to the increased usage of repellents against these pets to decrease the damage. Therefore, this will drive the pet insect repellent market in the coming years.

Market Restraint Toxic Ingredients in Repellents

The majority of pet owners are not aware of using the dosage of the repellents on their pets. When coming to insect repellants, there are three main toxicity concerns that pet owners are not aware of.

DEET (N, N diethyl-meta-toluamide) is used in many spray products against mosquitos. Although it is in very low concentrations in some products labeled for dogs, pet owners need to know that some dogs can react to DEET and develop itchy skin even when used according to the label. Also, repeated or frequent use of these products can accumulate in your pet's skin and lead to overexposure. Symptoms caused when dogs are sprayed with products containing DEET include skin irritation, vomiting, and diarrhea. Hence, products containing DEET should always be avoided, as these can even cause seizures and death in dogs.

Furthermore, products containing pyrethrin and permethrin are highly toxic to cats. Accidentally used on a cat can cause severe neurologic symptoms such as drooling, muscle tremors, seizures, apnea (breath-holding), and even death. Therefore, pet owners need to know the effects of using these ingredients in the products and are recommended to use commercial products only on vet prescription. This, in turn, restrains the growth of the market.

Market Opportunity Increase in Pet Health Expenditure

Due to the rising per capita cost of veterinary care, the market for pet insect repellents is booming. For instance, the American Pet Product Association (APPA) reports that, in the previous 12 months, dog owners in the United States spent an average of USD 1,880 per dog on items such as pet food, treats, toys, vitamins, grooming, veterinary visits, and dog-walking/kennel services. During the same period, cat owners spent an average of US 902 per cat. Vet costs are often the most expensive part of the budget for pet ownership, and for many people, a lack of access can make pet ownership prohibitively expensive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that seven novel pathogens were identified in just the United States between 2004 and 2016 13 years through the bite of an infected tick. Along with canines, these bacteria can spread zoonotic diseases to humans.

The demand for diagnostic imaging procedures and supplements to prevent diseases is expanding nationwide as the prevalence of various diseases in companion animals rises. Hence, the increasing awareness of pet health among pet owners and growing expenditure on pet health are the factors propelling the growth of the market studied.

Regional Analysis By region, the global pet insect repellent market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and SAMEA.

North America accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. In terms of the world's total pet population, the United States is in the first place. The APPA National Pet Owners Poll for 2021–2022 found that 70% of US households now own a pet, up from 67% in the previous survey for 2019–2020. 14% of all respondents said they acquired a new pet because of the pandemic. Furthermore, spending on pets climbed in the nation over the previous year, with 35% of pet owners spending more on food, wellness goods, and other pet care products, including insect repellents, which are expected to drive the market in the nation.

The Asia Pacific is the second largest region and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 3730 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7%. China's rising wealth is partly responsible for the rise in pet health and hygiene products like insect repellants. According to official data, the country's GDP per capita surpassed the USD 10,000 mark. Pet ownership and pet care are increasing as Chinese citizens become wealthier. Pet care is booming in emerging markets in China as the middle-class shifts away from buying dogs for security and pampering them. In addition to basic needs, such as bathing and food. As infestation of insects is common in pets like cats and dogs, the market for pet insect repellant is also growing in the country.

Europe is the third largest region. Intrusive species such as mosquitoes, biting flies, horseflies, and ticks start to become active as the weather warms up in the country and attacks humans and animals like dogs. In 2020, the Red Cross Society of Germany warned against diseases like Lyme disease and tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), which can be deadly to pets. In 2020, a total of 164 districts in Germany had been defined as TBE risk areas. They are primarily in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg but also in parts of Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, Lower Saxony, Thuringia, and Saarland. Launching effective products against ticks in these areas can aid the market players in strengthening their position in the market. Thus, the rising pet parenting and increasing diseases in pets due to ticks are driving the demand for pet insect repellant products in the country, which is anticipated to bolster the market.

By Pet Type

By pet type, the global pet insect repellent market is segmented into dogs, cats, birds, and other animals. The dog segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Human insect repellents are harmful to dogs. The two most common human insect repellent ingredients, DEET and picaridin, cause neurological problems, such as tremors, seizures, or even death in dogs. Thus, the market is focusing on products safe for pet dogs. This is anticipated to boost the market in upcoming years. Spring and summer are high seasons for pests, which can create a harmful nuisance for dogs. Fleas, mosquitoes, and ticks are the most common external parasite that can affect dogs and cause health risks. Ticks quickly spread Lyme disease, ehrlichiosis, and anaplasmosis, while mosquitoes carry deadly diseases such as heartworm and West Nile. Hence, the market for dog insect repellants has flourished worldwide due to increased demand in recent years.

By Insect Type

By insect type, the global pet insect repellent market is segmented into ticks, flies, bees, fleas, and other insect types. The ticks segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Dogs are very prone to tick bites and tick-borne diseases. Moreover, as vaccines are unavailable for most tick-borne conditions dogs can get, the demand for dog tick repellants has been increasing in recent years. Due to this increasing demand, the market players have been investing and focusing on new products in the market for ticks. Common tick-borne diseases and infections cause symptoms such as lethargy, joint pain, heart conditions after long periods without treatment, anemia, and fever. Thus, the cat owners are using cat tick repellant products. Hence, the demand for these products is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years.

By End User

By end user/application, the global pet insect repellent market is segmented into pet clinics, pet shops, and other end users/applications. The pet shop segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The increased pet humanization is set to drive sales in the pet industry. Pet owners are actively looking to improve their pets' well-being. Moreover, the increased disposable income among the population has led to more spending on pets, considering them family members. This, in turn, drives the market, forcing the pet shops to offer insect repellants as the demand increases, especially among premium customers. The number of pet shops has increased worldwide over the years due to increased pet adoption. For instance, the total number of pet stores in the United States amounted to just over 18,000 in 2021 and is projected to reach nearly 20,000 within five years. The increasing number of pet shops is anticipated to increase the repellants' sales, leading to the market's growth.

In March 2026, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated expanded its parasiticide portfolio by introducing a next-generation flea and tick topical solution for dogs in select Asia-Pacific markets, focusing on extended protection and improved safety profiles. In January 2026, Zoetis Inc. announced a strategic R&D collaboration with a biotech firm to develop long-acting ectoparasite treatments for companion animals using novel molecular formulations. In November 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim expanded production capacity at its animal health facility in France to support growing global demand for flea, tick, and mosquito repellents for pets.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 17977.67 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 19056.33 Million Market Size in 2034 USD 30372.9 Million CAGR 6% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Pet Type, By Insect Type, By End User / Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Pet Insect Repellent Market Merck And Co. Inc. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Virbac Hartz Mountain Corporation Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology Co. Ltd Zoetis Inc. Central Garden & Pet. Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Dogs Cats Birds Other Animals

Ticks Flies Bees Fleas Other Insect Types

Pet Clinic Pet Shop Other End Users/applications

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Pet Insect Repellent Market Segments By Pet TypeBy Insect TypeBy End User / ApplicationBy Region