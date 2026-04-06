Himachal Weather: Orange Alert For Hailstorms, Heavy Rain In 5 Districts

IMD Issues Orange and Yellow Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for hailstorms and heavy rainfall in five districts of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days and also warned of intensified weather activity under the influence of an approaching western disturbance.

According to the Meteorological Centre Shimla, districts of Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Chamba and Kangra are likely to witness hailstorms accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

"Weather activity will intensify from the evening of April 7 under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, bringing widespread rain and hailstorm activity across Himachal Pradesh till April 8," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh. He added that light to moderate rainfall is expected across most parts of the state, while higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and upper areas of Shimla may receive light to moderate snowfall.

A yellow alert for hailstorms has also been issued for April 6 in parts of Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Shimla, while lower hill districts including Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning.

Recent Weather and Rainfall Status

Over the past 24 hours, several parts of the state recorded light to moderate rainfall. Kasauli in Solan district recorded 31 mm rainfall, while Shimla received 8 mm. Thunderstorms and lightning were also reported in Shimla and Kangra, with hailstorm activity observed in the upper Shimla regions.

Earlier, snowfall was reported on April 3 and 4 in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur's Kalpa and parts of Kullu district. IMD said overall rainfall during April so far has remained above normal across all districts of the state.

Temperature Trends and Future Forecast

Day temperatures, which had dropped significantly during the recent wet spell, have risen by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours but remain below normal in several areas. Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 16.5°C, around 3 degrees below normal.

The Meteorological Office said weather activity is expected to decrease from April 9, though isolated thunderstorms and lightning may still occur in mid-hill districts. From April 10 onwards, conditions are likely to improve, with only isolated light to moderate rainfall expected in some areas. (ANI)

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