KKR Vs PBKS: Kolkata Wins Toss, Bats First Varun Chakaravarthy Injured

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the toss and decided to bat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 12th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The high-voltage encounter is being played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

KKR make two forced changes

After winning the toss, Rahane revealed that Varun Chakaravarthy suffered an injury while taking a catch during the last game. "We are going to bat first. Looks like a good wicket, a little bit of the drier side, but it's a very good wicket and slightly less covering of grass as well. It's all about having that belief and confidence. It's about winning those small moments. We are confident. Two changes, forced. Varun Chakaravarthy got injured taking the catch in the last game, and Narine isn't playing. Powell and Saini are in," Rahane said.

Punjab Kings field same XI

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed that they are fielding with the same XI. "Not at all, I was supposed to bowl as well. So kind of happy with the decision he took. Our (Shreyas and Ponting) chemistry blossomed from our Delhi Capitals days. He gives freedom to all the youngsters, and he is an inspiration himself. Same team for us."

Teams

Punjab Kings (Playing XI)

Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings Impact subs

Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey, Harpreet Brar.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI)

Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact subs

Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Saurabh Dubey.

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