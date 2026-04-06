Israel Strikes Tehran: Netanyahu Vows Severe Consequences For Foes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday issued a stark warning to Israel's adversaries after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had killed Major General Majid Khademi, head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Intelligence Organisation, along with a senior commander of the elite Quds Force's Unit 840, in strikes targeting Tehran. In a post on X, Netanyahu lauded the strikes by the IDF that led to the killing of the senior military leaders, noting that there would be severe consequences against anyone trying to harm Israel and its citizens. He also warned against anyone trying to build an Iranian axis of evil. "Whoever acts to murder our citizens, whoever directs terror against the State of Israel, whoever builds the Iranian axis of evil - their blood is on their head. We are acting with strength and determination - we will reach everyone who seeks to harm us. We will continue with full force, on all fronts, until the threat is removed and all the war's objectives are achieved," the Israeli PM stated in his post.

Details of the Tehran Strike

Earlier in the day, the IDF, in a statement on Telegram, said that Majid Khademi, one of the IRGC's most senior commanders, was eliminated in a precise Israeli Air Force strike in Tehran on Sunday night.

Majid Khademi: IRGC Intelligence Chief

Khademi had recently assumed his post following the elimination of his predecessor, Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi, in Operation Rising Lion and was responsible for gathering intelligence for the Iranian regime's senior leadership and advancing terrorist activities against Israel, Jewish targets worldwide, and even American individuals, as per the IDF. He also played a role in monitoring Iranian civilians during internal suppression operations.

Asghar Bagheri: Quds Force Unit Commander

In a separate statement, the IDF confirmed that Asghar Bagheri, commander of the Quds Force's Special Operations Unit 840 since 2019, was also killed in the operation. Bagheri had orchestrated numerous attacks against Israeli and American targets globally and had planned operations within Israel, Syria, and Lebanon. His unit targeted IDF soldiers along the Syrian-Israel border and facilitated the transfer of weapons from Iran into Israel.

Israel's Broader Campaign and Stated Determination

The elimination of Khademi and Bagheri is part of a broader campaign by the IDF, which has targeted dozens of senior IRGC and Quds Force commanders, significantly weakening their command-and-control capabilities and operational reach amid the conflict in West Asia.

Israel has repeatedly emphasised its determination to neutralise threats to its citizens, vowing to act decisively against individuals and units planning or executing attacks against the state and its people. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)