IPL 2026: KKR Mentor Dwayne Bravo's Chennai Event Sparks Fan Backlash Amid Team's Poor Run

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo found himself under scrutiny after the details of his upcoming event in Chennai, taking place on April 12, went viral on social media. Bravo, who retired from his IPL career in 2022, has been associated with KKR as a mentor since 2025.

Despite having the former West Indies pacer on the board in the last IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders failed to defend their 2024 triumph as they finished 8th in the league stage with five wins and seven losses, and failed to qualify for the playoffs. In the ongoing IPL 2026, the three-time IPL champions had a disappointing start to the campaign.

The KKR has yet to register a win as they lost two successive matches to the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, leaving them languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table and intensifying scrutiny on the team's management and mentoring staff, including Dwayne Bravo.

Also Read: IPL 2026: KKR Mentor Dwayne Bravo's '2 Chicks At My House' Remark Sparks Controversy (WATCH)

Bravo's Chennai Event Schedule Goes Viral

Amid the ongoing IPL season, Dwayne Bravo is set to take part in an event in Chennai, reportedly organized by Kiwi Entertainments and MJ Events. The event will take place two days before the Kolkata Knight Riders' match against the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on April 14.

As per the schedule, Dwayne Bravo's event will take place at Mannat, a popular resto-bar, at 1 pm on Sunday, April 12. Since Bravo was associated with Chennai Super Kings for nine seasons and played a crucial role in the team's IPL title wins in 2011, 2018, and 2021, he remains a beloved figure among CSK fans, making his appearance in Chennai particularly high-profile and widely anticipated.

TAP That's A Plan, the party entertainment service, has taken the initiative to host a fan-centric music and entertainment event featuring Dwayne Bravo.

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A post shared by TAP That's A Plan (@tapthatsaplan)

Though Dwayne Bravo was a cricketer before taking coaching duties at Chennai Super Kings and then, mentor at the Kolkata Knight Riders, the former West Indies has also built a great side career in music and entertainment, performing as a singer (famously releasing the hit track“Champion” after the Windies' 2016 T20 World Cup win) and known affectionately as DJ Bravo off the field for his energetic music persona.

Furious KKR Fans Demand Dwayne Bravo's Sacking

KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo's scheduled event in Chennai, two days before the match against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium, sparked outrage among fans who accused him of prioritizing personal appearances over team responsibilities, with many demanding his sacking as a mentor.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Kolkata Knight Riders fans expressed their anger and frustration over Bravo's event, slamming him priortizing personal appearances over team duties, describing this move as 'shameless', 'inexcusable', and 'against the team's ethics', as the KKR continues to struggle in the IPL 2026.

Others also questioned the franchise's seriousness, urging the franchise to take action against not just Bravo, but also other coaching staff perceived as negligent.

This Chamiya is doing concert when KKR is at the bottom of the table Peak shamelessness @KKRiders sack him asap twitter/NNN4mOv8Yy

- adi. (@Hurricanrana_27) April 5, 2026

Kkr fans saying sacks Bravo & sacks rahane but not having guts to say anything about this mc Venky mysore with his permission no one will go anywhere. twitter/zRVQSJhtBB

- LEO ♡ (@MessiKKRbarca) April 5, 2026

Outrageous sack him asap @KKRiders Shruti ✿ (@lostshruu) April 6, 2026

Yeah, I agree with this. Pls sack him asap. We don't need this man him to @ChennaiIPL He need this punishment. Chutki (@ChutkiOfficial_) April 6, 2026

@iamsrk high time to kick out few members of KKR management and coaching staff. Knight (@suhail0627) April 5, 2026

@iamsrk you don't like losing, you are a great leader, you are successful superstar. Is it right that a champion like you is owning this team?Are serious people running the team?If not then please you become serious and sack the unserious people running this franchise. Raunak Pradhan (@raunak_26_11) April 5, 2026

Yeah man, this type of behavior is not at all tolerated. @KKRiders sack him immediately Klaus (@loyal_cskian) April 6, 2026

Sack him and please kick him to csk... Full support to kkr fans...

- Vinoth Lakshmanan (@vinoth_l4085) April 6, 2026

Inexcusable. Sack him with immediate effect. @KKRiders

- Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 6, 2026

What is this behaviour bravo is treating kkr like a vacation sack him asap and cancel his Visa @KKRiders this is not cool

- Tailor Durden (@tailordurden07) April 6, 2026

@KKRiders DJ is doing against team's ethics. Sack him ASAP. Relieve him from all his duties. Also take Stephen Fleming and Simmons.

- Perseus (@Powerpunt) April 6, 2026

Before the Kolkata Knight Riders' opening match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Dwayne Bravo stirred controversy with an off‐the‐cuff“two chicks at my house” remark, sparking social media backlash.

In his IPL career, Dwayne Bravo represented Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Lions, and picked 183 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 18.68 and an economy rate of 8.70. He was the leading wicket-taker of the IPL before he was overtaken by Yuzvendra Chahal, who went on to become the first to take 200 scalps in the tournament's history.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Did the Umpire Really Take RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar's Drink? Truth Behind Viral Video