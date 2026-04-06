Steve Bannon Case: Supreme Court Clears Legal Path For Dismissal Of Charges Linked To Capitol Riot Investigation

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court of the United States on Monday (April 6) cleared the way for the Trump administration to drop the criminal case against Steve Bannon, who was convicted in 2022 for defying a congressional subpoena linked to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Acting at the urging of the Trump administration, the justices vacated a lower court decision that had upheld Bannon's conviction for contempt of Congress. The case stemmed from his defiance of a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

The Supreme Court 's move sends the case back to a trial court, clearing a key legal hurdle and allowing a judge to act on the administration's request to dismiss both the conviction and indictment“in the interests of justice.”

Bannon, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was found guilty of contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by lawmakers investigating the Capitol attack. The probe was led by the House committee examining the events surrounding January 6, 2021.

He was convicted in 2022, marking a high-profile case tied to efforts to hold key Trump allies accountable for non-cooperation with the investigation.

Conviction likely to be erased

While the ruling does not directly overturn the conviction, it effectively opens the door for its formal dismissal. Legal experts say the outcome is now largely procedural, with the trial court expected to comply with the Justice Department's revised position.

The dismissal would be largely symbolic. Bannon had already served a four-month prison sentence after being convicted by a jury in 2022. His conviction was previously upheld by a federal appeals court in Washington.

Shift in Justice Department stance

The case was originally brought during the administration of Joe Biden, reflecting a broader push to enforce congressional subpoenas tied to the Capitol riot investigation.

However, the Justice Department reversed course after Trump returned to office, seeking to end the prosecution. Both the government and Bannon asked the Supreme Court to vacate the appeals court ruling and facilitate dismissal of the charges.

Dispute over executive privilege

Bannon had argued that his refusal to testify was justified under claims of executive privilege asserted by Trump. Prosecutors and the House panel rejected that argument, noting that Bannon had been dismissed from the White House in 2017 and was a private citizen during the events leading up to January 6.

The courts had previously sided with the government on this issue, concluding that Bannon was not protected from complying with the congressional subpoena.

Separate case remains unaffected

Bannon's legal troubles are not entirely resolved. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty in a New York state court to defrauding donors in a private fundraising effort to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. That conviction, reached through a plea deal that allowed him to avoid jail time, is not affected by the Supreme Court's latest action.

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