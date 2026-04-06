JE Dunn Construction Introduces Form Off-Site Solutions To Expand Manufacturing Capabilities
Drawing from JE Dunn's storied 100-year legacy in Kansas City and across the country, off-site manufacturing has been a focus for the company since 2021. Led by Off-Site Manufacturing Director Nick Effenheim, the Form team leverages skilled craftspeople, advanced automation, and innovative strategies to design and produce specialized components for owners, general contractors, trade partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Supporting various markets, these components are broken out into four distinct product segments: metal assemblies, wood assemblies, building skin assemblies, and multi-trade assemblies.
By providing end-to-end service with capabilities ranging from estimating and design to manufacturing engineering, project management, and production, Form solves the complex challenges of any project. This controlled approach allows for improved installation efficiency, enhanced project safety and quality, alleviated labor shortages, accelerated schedules, and maximized cost certainty.
“Anything Form designs, our people can build. Our ability to collaborate with project teams and focus on getting their ideas, concepts, and design into a manufactured environment is something that sets us apart,” said Effenheim.
“Form represents the next step in our commitment to driving innovation for our company and our clients,” said JE Dunn President and CEO Gordon Lansford.“Over the past few years, our team has been pushing the boundaries of off-site manufacturing, and it has resulted in our ability to deliver projects more efficiently and with greater certainty.”
About Form Off-Site Solutions by JE Dunn
Form Off-Site Solutions provides total project delivery services from product planning, design, engineering, and manufacturing to shipping and logistics. Backed by JE Dunn Construction - a leading U.S. general contractor - Form's flexible and responsive production leverages strategic thinking, state-of-the-art-technology, and skilled craftspeople to solve challenges and maximize project efficiency.
With facilities in Kansas City and Nashville that service clients nationwide, innovation drives Form's approach to enhance project safety and quality, alleviate labor shortages, accelerate schedules, and maximize cost certainty.
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Form Off-Site Solutions
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