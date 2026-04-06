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Business Brokers Of Florida Announces Million Dollar Award Winner
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Michael Shea of Transworld Business Advisors has been honored with the company's prestigious Platinum Award, recognizing advisors who achieve annual commissions exceeding $500,000.
This marks the 9th time Shea has earned Platinum status, a testament to his consistent, high-level performance and unwavering commitment to delivering results for his clients.
Over his 20-year career with Transworld, Shea has built a reputation as one of the most effective and trusted business brokers in the Florida market. With more than 475 completed transactions and over $1.5 billion in total deal volume, his track record reflects both scale and consistency.
“Earning Platinum once is a significant achievement-doing it nine times speaks to a level of discipline and execution that few can match,” said Shea.“At the end of the day, this comes down to helping business owners prepare, position, and ultimately maximize the value of what they've built.”
Shea's approach is rooted in preparation and process. By working closely with small and middle-market business owners well before they go to market, he helps identify value drivers, improve financial performance, and navigate the complexities of a successful sale.
His continued recognition at the highest levels of Transworld underscores his ability to produce year-over-year results, while maintaining a reputation for integrity, professionalism, and relentless client advocacy.
For more information about buying or selling a business, visit:
Media Contact:
Taylor Trier
Transworld Business Advisors
Email: Taylor Trier
Phone: 3212870349
This marks the 9th time Shea has earned Platinum status, a testament to his consistent, high-level performance and unwavering commitment to delivering results for his clients.
Over his 20-year career with Transworld, Shea has built a reputation as one of the most effective and trusted business brokers in the Florida market. With more than 475 completed transactions and over $1.5 billion in total deal volume, his track record reflects both scale and consistency.
“Earning Platinum once is a significant achievement-doing it nine times speaks to a level of discipline and execution that few can match,” said Shea.“At the end of the day, this comes down to helping business owners prepare, position, and ultimately maximize the value of what they've built.”
Shea's approach is rooted in preparation and process. By working closely with small and middle-market business owners well before they go to market, he helps identify value drivers, improve financial performance, and navigate the complexities of a successful sale.
His continued recognition at the highest levels of Transworld underscores his ability to produce year-over-year results, while maintaining a reputation for integrity, professionalism, and relentless client advocacy.
For more information about buying or selling a business, visit:
Media Contact:
Taylor Trier
Transworld Business Advisors
Email: Taylor Trier
Phone: 3212870349
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