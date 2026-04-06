My Green Doctor Announces Two New Clinics Under Management With Its Coaching Services

MENAFN - GetNews)The My Green Doctor (MGD), the world's leading nonprofit delivering cost-saving environmental sustainability practice management for outpatient healthcare clinics, today welcomes two new practices into its rapidly growing membership. These organizations – Weill Cornell Internal Medicine Associates at Payson House in New York City and People's Health Clinic in Park City, Utah –will use MGD's low cost, proven, step-by-step guidance to reduce energy and water use, decrease waste, and save thousands of dollars annually, while contributing to improved workplace culture, patient education, and community health.

“This is something that people in healthcare really enjoy doing,” says Executive Director Dr. Todd Sack.“The hundreds of thousands of outpatient practices and ambulatory care centers nationwide have a big carbon footprint. My Green Doctor's management program and coaching helps saves money by reducing waste of energy, water, plastics, chemicals, and other resources." In 2021, Dr. Sack brought his decades of experience as a physician in office practice and in national environmental leadership to launch My Green Doctor.

My Green Doctor's one-on-one coaching supports practice managers, clinician leaders, and administrators to integrate climate-smart and resource-efficient practices into everyday clinical workflows. This reduces environmental impact while strengthening operational efficiency, staff engagement, and patient trust. Environmental sustainability becomes a core value that accompanies the practice's other core values such as delivering high-quality, patient-centered care, and respecting everyone in the practice.

The addition of these two new member practices reflects a growing demand among health systems, group practices, and independent practices for trusted guidance that is clinically relevant, cost-conscious, and aligned with patient and community needs.

About My Green Doctor

My Green Doctor, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, sets an innovative new standard of environmental management for outpatient healthcare. The services include comprehensive evidence-based online resources, expert one-on-one coaching for practice managers and clinician leaders, a proprietary management guide, consulting services, and peer-reviewed patient education tools. My Green Doctor's methods change the culture of outpatient healthcare with incremental, practical, measurable actions tailored to each clinical site and delivers sustained operational efficiencies and cost savings.

For more information about My Green Doctor and it's coaching and consulting services, visit or (en espanol), or book a conversation:

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