What's Next For Construction Tech: Five Hot Topics Shaping The ENR Futuretech 2026 Agenda

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 16th annual ENR FutureTech conference addresses AI, robotics, data automation, permitting, and technology implementation as the AEC industry's tech leaders convene May 4-6 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineering News-Record has identified five hot topics that this year's ENR FutureTech conference will address when construction's technology leaders take the stage May 5-6, with a welcome reception scheduled for the evening of May 4, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. They will gather to share peer-driven insights into how technology is changing the ways major construction projects will be delivered, managed and sustained in the near future.









The conference, now in its 16th year, annually convenes architecture, engineering, and construction professionals to share their experiences with emerging technologies that are not widely known, yet show great promise for improving construction's operational efficiencies and serving the long-term needs of infrastructure owners.

“There couldn't be a more important time for construction's leaders to understand where the future of construction technology is headed, or for owners, designers and contractors to know where to invest in technology so they can build better, faster, more safely and for greater profit,” says Scott Seltz, Executive Director and Publisher of ENR.





This Year's“5 Hot Topics”

AI Integration & Personas

Speakers will address understanding the varied personas of AI before adoption, using AI to predict project opportunities, even before they are publicly revealed, and adding“brains to dumb hardware” to speed decisions, prevent injuries and errors, and save lives.

Robotics on the Jobsite

Other presenters will share strategies for managing the rollout of robotics on the job site, including integration into existing workflows and scaling automation for safety and productivity.

Data & Automation

Presentations also will focus on optimizing techniques to clean and structure data before attempting to automate processes, an often-overlooked step that can determine whether automation efforts succeed or fail.

Permitting & Compliance

Speakers also will present on new technologies aimed at accelerating the permitting process to reduce compliance busts and knock down unrecognized barriers to productivity in project development, design, and construction.

Tech Implementation & Collaboration

Attendees will also explore proven strategies for successful technology implementation and collaboration with technology creators, innovators, and financiers, and witness the introduction of a new platform designed to speed up and improve the critical process of peer review.

ENR convenes its annual ENR FutureTech conference to facilitate the construction industry's discovery of significant, practical, and emerging construction technologies. Taking the lead on implementing innovative technologies requires learning about developments early, before they are widely known. FutureTech's sponsorships are completely sold out for 2026.

“AEC firms can't afford to play,” says Seltz.“They come to ENR FutureTech to improve their abilities to land contracts and deliver work safely, efficiently and well, and to make money.”

ENR FutureTech 2026 takes place May 4–6 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. For registration and the full agenda, visit.

About ENR FutureTech

ENR FutureTech is the construction industry's leading technology forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals exploring emerging technologies that drive industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR, the trusted authority in engineering and construction news for more than 150 years, the event features keynotes, expert panels, live demonstrations, and exhibitions shaping the future of construction. Learn more at.

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