Al‐Anon Family Groups Celebrates 75 Years Of Recovery - Providing Help And Hope To Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Virginia Beach, VA, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Al‐Anon Family Groups marks its 75th anniversary this year, the organization reaffirms its longstanding commitment to supporting families and friends of loved ones struggling with alcoholism or Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Since its founding in 1951, Al‐Anon has grown into a global organization offering hope, healing, and community to those impacted by someone else's drinking.

Alcohol remains one of the most used substances among adults, contributing to a wide range of family and social challenges. While an exact global figure for families affected by AUD is unavailable, recent data indicates that millions of individuals live with AUD, meaning a vast but unquantifiable number of families are impacted.

“Alcoholism does not just affect the person drinking-it ripples through families, relationships, and communities. For 75 years, Al‐Anon has provided a safe space for people to share their experiences, find understanding, and begin the journey toward recovery,” said Mona Dougherty, Senior Communications Specialist, Al‐Anon Family Group Headquarters, Inc.

Alcoholism is a family disease, affecting all those who have a relationship with a problem drinker. Data from Al‐Anon's 2024 Membership Survey suggests that most Al‐Anon members are affected by alcoholism spanning multiple generations. They reported meaningful improvements in their overall quality of life through participation in the program.

Anonymous member testimonials reflect the transformative impact of Al‐Anon and Alateen:



“Al‐Anon has saved my life. I was drowning in someone else's life before I found this program.” “My Alateen group has helped me learn how to cope with my feelings and not blame the alcoholic in my life.”

Al‐Anon Family Groups, and Alateen for teenagers, is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else's drinking. By sharing common experiences and applying the Al‐Anon principles, families and friends of alcoholics can bring positive changes to their individual situations. Today, more than 22,000 Al‐Anon groups meet in over 140 countries, along with 1,100 Alateen groups. Al‐Anon literature is available in over 40 languages.

Al‐Anon Family Groups meetings are free to attend-there are no dues or fees. The program is not affiliated with any outside organization or religion, and participation does not require adherence to any belief system. Anonymity and confidentiality are fundamental principles, ensuring that every member can share openly in a safe and respectful environment.

For more information or to find local or online meetings, visit al‐anon or call toll‐free: 1‐888‐4AL‐ANON.

Press Inquiries

Mona Dougherty

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: