Vision Spark To Participate As Gold Sponsor At EOS Conference 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vision Spark combines live leadership insight capture, executive search strategy, and structured hiring intelligence to engage growth-stage organizations at EOS Conference 2026

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Spark, a three times Inc. 5000-recognized executive search partner specializing in purpose-driven leadership hiring, announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the EOS Conference 2026, taking place April 23–24, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. As part of its presence, the firm will operate a dedicated on-site podcast studio to capture executive insights, leadership strategies, and hiring perspectives from founders and operators attending the event.

The EOS Conference convenes more than 1,300 entrepreneurial leaders, including high-growth companies and established operators working within structured execution systems. As organizations scale, the demand for leaders who align with vision, culture, and operational discipline continues to intensify. Vision Spark's participation reflects its positioning at the intersection of executive search, leadership alignment, and real-time insight generation within this evolving market.

“Executive hiring is shifting toward precision alignment between leadership capability and organizational vision,” said Alec Broadfoot, CEO of Vision Spark.“This environment requires deeper insight into how leaders think, operate, and scale companies. By embedding content creation directly into the conference, we are capturing those insights in real time and strengthening how we advise clients on critical hiring decisions.”

Conference Engagement Framework:

- An on-site podcast studio will produce interviews with founders, executives, and operators, focused on leadership alignment, hiring strategy, and scaling challenges. These conversations will serve as a direct input into Vision Spark's executive search perspective.- Insights gathered at the conference will be incorporated into Vision Spark's executive search methodology, enhancing its ability to identify and place leaders aligned with both cultural and operational requirements. More information is available at- Post-event, Vision Spark will distribute curated content across its platforms, extending access to leadership perspectives and hiring frameworks emerging from the EOS ecosystem. Core firm insights can be accessed at

This structured approach reflects Vision Spark's continued investment in evolving executive search into a more integrated, insight-driven discipline.

During the conference, Alec Broadfoot will be available for direct engagement and will sign copies of his book, Hiring Your Right #2 Leader, which outlines a structured approach to identifying and securing second-in-command executives. Additional details are available at alecs-book/

Conference attendees will also have access to Vision Spark's proprietary leadership evaluation tools, designed to improve clarity and confidence in executive hiring decisions:



FAST Assessment – Evaluates leadership team alignment across four dimensions: Future-Proof, Action-Oriented, Scalable, and Transformative. Take the FAST Assessment TIP Assessment (Talent Impact Profile) – Proprietary candidate evaluation framework that ensures executive hires are aligned to culture, values, and long-term vision. Learn about the TIP Assessment

Vision Spark's participation at EOS Conference 2026 reinforces its role as a strategic partner to growth-oriented organizations seeking to build aligned, high-impact leadership teams. By combining executive search expertise with live content creation and structured insight development, the firm continues to advance how companies approach leadership hiring in a changing market.

About Vision Spark

Vision Spark is an Inc. 5000-recognized executive search partner focused on helping purpose-driven, growth-oriented companies hire leaders who align with their vision, values, and long-term objectives. Through a structured search methodology, proprietary assessment tools, and deep experience with entrepreneurial organizations, Vision Spark partners with companies to identify, attract, and place executives who drive measurable impact.

Media Contact

VisionSpark

740 Lakeview Plaza Blvd, Suite 250

Worthington, Ohio 43085

(614) 389-3375

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