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Fire Safety Equipment Market Size To Hit USD 79.5 Bn By 2032 Via Smart Fire Detection & Iot, Maximize Market Research
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report by Maximize Market Research, the Global Fire Safety Equipment Market is poised to grow from USD 53.23 billion in 2025 to USD 79.5 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Rising urbanization, stringent safety regulations, and technological innovation in fire detection and suppression systems are driving this expansion.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @
Fire Safety Equipment Market Overview
Fire safety equipment encompasses a wide range of protective and suppression tools, including fire extinguishers (water, foam, dry powder, CO2, wet chemical), sprinklers, fire blankets, smoke alarms, respirators, and fire-resistant protective gear. Products are classified into Class A, B, C, and D, while insulation materials like Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH), Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Ethylene Propylene Rubber (EPR) are increasingly adopted for safer and more reliable fire-resistant wiring systems.
Global Fire Safety Equipment Innovations 2025–2026: Siemens, Johnson Controls & Honeywell Lead IoT-Enabled Safety Revolution
On Feb 25, 2026, Siemens AG expanded its fire safety sales and support team to accelerate deployment of the Cerberus PRO IoT-enabled fire detection system, strengthening its position in cloud-based fire safety solutions.
On February 2, 2026, Siemens Smart Infrastructure unveiled Desigo CC V9, an integrated platform combining fire safety, HVAC, and security for proactive building management and real-time fire simulation.
On January 6, 2026, Automated Logic (Carrier) completed acquisition of CCG Automation, enhancing fire-life safety services in the U.S. Midwest.
On December 18, 2025, Johnson Controls launched Autocall 4017ES, a fire alarm control unit with advanced voice evacuation capabilities for smaller facilities.
On July 1, 2025, Honeywell International acquired Nexceris' Li-ion Tamer business to enhance fire protection for energy storage systems (ESS) and data centers.
On April 1, 2025, Johnson Controls introduced a bundled life safety solution for non-acute healthcare facilities, integrating connected sprinklers and AI-driven detection.
Fire Safety Equipment Market Segmentation 2026: LSZH, XLPE & Low Voltage Lead Global Growth
By Insulation Material: LSZH holds the highest demand due to its low smoke emission and non-toxic properties, ideal for public buildings and transportation systems. XLPE is favored for its thermal resistance, while PVC remains cost-effective. EPR is primarily used in specialized industrial and medium-to-high voltage applications.
By Voltage Range: The Low Voltage segment dominates, driven by widespread adoption in residential and commercial buildings. Medium Voltage systems are steadily growing in industrial facilities, while High Voltage systems remain crucial for heavy industries and energy infrastructure.
By Insulation Material
Low Smoke Zero Halogen
Cross-Linked Polyethylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Ethylene Propylene Rubber
By Voltage Range
Low Voltage
Medium Voltage
High Voltage
By End User
Automotive & Transportation
Building & Construction
Textile
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @
Scope of the Report: Fire Safety Equipment Market
Fire Detection & Alarm Systems
Smoke Detectors
Photoelectric smoke detectors
Ionization smoke detectors
Dual sensor smoke detectors
Aspirating smoke detection systems
. Heat Detectors
Fixed temperature heat detectors
Rate-of-rise heat detectors
Combination heat detectors
. Multi-Sensor Fire Detectors
Smoke + heat combination
Optical + thermal sensors
. Fire Alarm Control Panels
Conventional panels
Addressable panels
Intelligent control panels
. Notification Devices
Audible alarms (horns, sirens, bells)
Visual alarms (strobes, beacons)
Voice evacuation systems
Fire Suppression Systems
Portable Fire Extinguishers
Water-based extinguishers
CO2 extinguishers
Dry chemical extinguishers
Foam extinguishers
Wet chemical extinguishers
. Fixed Fire Suppression Systems
Water-Based Systems
Sprinkler systems (wet, dry, pre-action, deluge)
Hydrant & hose reel systems
Gas-Based Systems
Clean agent suppression (FM‐200, Novec 1230)
CO2 flooding systems
Foam Fire Suppression
Aqueous film‐forming foam (AFFF)
High‐expansion foam systems
Wet Chemical Systems
Kitchen hood fire suppression
Commercial cooking suppression systems
. Specialty & Industrial Systems
Inert gas systems (Inergen, Argonite)
Aerosol fire suppression systems
Water mist systems
Passive Fire Protection Solutions
. Fire‐resistant walls, doors, and partitions
. Firestop sealants and fireproofing materials
. Intumescent coatings and claddings
. Fire dampers and barriers
Fire Safety Accessories & Services
. Emergency lighting & exit signage
. Fire hydrants, valves, and accessories
. Personal protective equipment (PPE) for firefighting
. Fire safety training & consulting
. Installation, maintenance & inspection services
Technologies & Innovations in the Fire Safety Market
IoT‐Enabled Fire Safety Solutions
Smart detectors with remote monitoring
Wireless mesh detection networks
Connected fire panels & cloud analytics
. AI & Predictive Analytics
Pattern recognition for false alarm reduction
Predictive maintenance
. Video Smoke Detection
Vision‐based systems for large spaces (warehouses, airports)
. Integration with Building Management Systems (BMS)
Unified safety & security platforms
Automated emergency response integration
. Green & Clean Suppression Agents
Low‐GWP alternatives (next‐gen clean agents)
Environment‐friendly extinguishing media
Asia Pacific & Europe Fire Safety Equipment Market: Growth Hotspots, IoT Innovations, and Rising Demand Amid Urbanization & Wildfire Risks
Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing fire safety equipment market, projected to reach USD 21.3 billion by 2030 at a 9.2% CAGR. Driven by rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and strict fire safety regulations, China leads the region, while India surges ahead with infrastructure upgrades. With IoT-enabled detectors and smart systems adoption rising, APAC is redefining fire protection standards, creating unparalleled market opportunities.
Europe's fire safety equipment market is poised for robust growth, projected to reach USD 24.2 billion by 2030 at a 7.1% CAGR. Germany leads, driven by strict EN 54 regulations, industrial expansion, and IoT-enabled detection systems. Recent reports warn of escalating wildfire risks, underscoring the urgent need for advanced fire protection solutions across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.
Get access to the full description of the report @
Fire Safety Equipment Key Players:
Honeywell Security & Communications
Tyco International
Bosch Security System Inc.
Siemens Building Technologies
United Technologies
Cooper Wheelock
Gentex Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
ADT Security Services Inc.
WSA Fire Systems
Robert Bosch GmbH
Eaton Corp., Inc.
Space Age Electronics
Halma plc
Hochiki Corp.
Nittan Company, Ltd.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc.
Johnson Controls
FAQs:
1: What are the key technologies driving growth in the Fire Safety Equipment Market?
Ans: IoT-enabled fire detection, AI-driven predictive analytics, and smart detectors with remote monitoring are driving growth. Cloud-integrated panels, video smoke detection, wireless mesh networks, and eco-friendly suppression agents enhance safety, reduce false alarms, and improve incident response across commercial, industrial, and residential infrastructure.
2: Which insulation materials and voltage ranges are most in demand for fire safety equipment?
Ans: LSZH insulation leads due to low smoke and non-toxic properties. XLPE offers thermal resistance, PVC is cost-effective, and EPR suits industrial/high-voltage use. Low Voltage systems dominate residential/commercial buildings, while Medium and High Voltage systems are critical for industrial and energy infrastructure.
3: Which regions and companies are shaping the global Fire Safety Equipment Market?
Ans: Asia Pacific leads growth, projected at USD 21.3B by 2030, with China and India driving adoption. Europe follows with USD 24.2B. Top players include Honeywell, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Bosch, and Tyco, innovating in IoT-enabled detection, smart alarms, and AI-driven fire protection solutions.
Analyst Perspective:
Fire Safety Equipment sector is witnessing transformative growth, driven by IoT-enabled detection, AI analytics, and smart integration. Key players like Siemens, Honeywell, and Johnson Controls are investing in innovations, acquisitions, and system upgrades, while regional adoption surges in Asia Pacific and Europe. The market shows high potential for operational efficiency, technological differentiation, and strategic partnerships, shaping future safety infrastructure globally.
Related Reports:
Fire-Resistant Cable Market:
Fire-Resistant Cable Market by Insulation Material (LSZH, XLPE, PVC, EPR), End User (Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics), and Region – Global Forecast to 2032
Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment Market:
Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type (Fire Suit, Helmet, Gloves, Face Mask, Boots, Air Cylinder, Hoods), Application (Indoor, Wildland, Marine), Material, and Region – Global Forecast to 2032
Firefighting Drone Market:
Firefighting Drone Market by Type (Fixed-wing, Multi-rotor), Automation Level (Autonomous, Semi-autonomous), Application (Wildfire, Urban Fire, Rescue), Payload Capacity, and Region – Global Forecast to 2032
Fire Alarm and Detection Market:
Fire Alarm and Detection Market by Product (Smoke, Heat, Gas Detectors), Technology (Wired, Wireless, Aspiration), End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Maritime) and Region – Global Forecast to 2032
Fire Alarm and Detection Market:
Fire Alarm and Detection Market by Type (Smoke, Heat, Gas, Multi-Sensor), End-Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Maritime), Technology (Wireless, Addressable, IoT-Enabled) and Region – Global Forecast to 2032
Top Reports:
Bee Pollen Market
Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the Fire Safety Equipment sector, providing actionable insights across fire detection, suppression systems, and protective gear. Our research enables clients to make strategic decisions, optimize operations, and adopt the latest IoT and smart electronics solutions in fire safety.
With a strong focus on the electronics domain for fire safety equipment, we analyze innovations in smart detectors, AI-enabled control panels, and connected suppression systems. Our expertise helps businesses, policymakers, and investors navigate market dynamics, assess regional adoption, and leverage technological upgrades to enhance safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance globally.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @
Fire Safety Equipment Market Overview
Fire safety equipment encompasses a wide range of protective and suppression tools, including fire extinguishers (water, foam, dry powder, CO2, wet chemical), sprinklers, fire blankets, smoke alarms, respirators, and fire-resistant protective gear. Products are classified into Class A, B, C, and D, while insulation materials like Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH), Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Ethylene Propylene Rubber (EPR) are increasingly adopted for safer and more reliable fire-resistant wiring systems.
Global Fire Safety Equipment Innovations 2025–2026: Siemens, Johnson Controls & Honeywell Lead IoT-Enabled Safety Revolution
On Feb 25, 2026, Siemens AG expanded its fire safety sales and support team to accelerate deployment of the Cerberus PRO IoT-enabled fire detection system, strengthening its position in cloud-based fire safety solutions.
On February 2, 2026, Siemens Smart Infrastructure unveiled Desigo CC V9, an integrated platform combining fire safety, HVAC, and security for proactive building management and real-time fire simulation.
On January 6, 2026, Automated Logic (Carrier) completed acquisition of CCG Automation, enhancing fire-life safety services in the U.S. Midwest.
On December 18, 2025, Johnson Controls launched Autocall 4017ES, a fire alarm control unit with advanced voice evacuation capabilities for smaller facilities.
On July 1, 2025, Honeywell International acquired Nexceris' Li-ion Tamer business to enhance fire protection for energy storage systems (ESS) and data centers.
On April 1, 2025, Johnson Controls introduced a bundled life safety solution for non-acute healthcare facilities, integrating connected sprinklers and AI-driven detection.
Fire Safety Equipment Market Segmentation 2026: LSZH, XLPE & Low Voltage Lead Global Growth
By Insulation Material: LSZH holds the highest demand due to its low smoke emission and non-toxic properties, ideal for public buildings and transportation systems. XLPE is favored for its thermal resistance, while PVC remains cost-effective. EPR is primarily used in specialized industrial and medium-to-high voltage applications.
By Voltage Range: The Low Voltage segment dominates, driven by widespread adoption in residential and commercial buildings. Medium Voltage systems are steadily growing in industrial facilities, while High Voltage systems remain crucial for heavy industries and energy infrastructure.
By Insulation Material
Low Smoke Zero Halogen
Cross-Linked Polyethylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Ethylene Propylene Rubber
By Voltage Range
Low Voltage
Medium Voltage
High Voltage
By End User
Automotive & Transportation
Building & Construction
Textile
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @
Scope of the Report: Fire Safety Equipment Market
Fire Detection & Alarm Systems
Smoke Detectors
Photoelectric smoke detectors
Ionization smoke detectors
Dual sensor smoke detectors
Aspirating smoke detection systems
. Heat Detectors
Fixed temperature heat detectors
Rate-of-rise heat detectors
Combination heat detectors
. Multi-Sensor Fire Detectors
Smoke + heat combination
Optical + thermal sensors
. Fire Alarm Control Panels
Conventional panels
Addressable panels
Intelligent control panels
. Notification Devices
Audible alarms (horns, sirens, bells)
Visual alarms (strobes, beacons)
Voice evacuation systems
Fire Suppression Systems
Portable Fire Extinguishers
Water-based extinguishers
CO2 extinguishers
Dry chemical extinguishers
Foam extinguishers
Wet chemical extinguishers
. Fixed Fire Suppression Systems
Water-Based Systems
Sprinkler systems (wet, dry, pre-action, deluge)
Hydrant & hose reel systems
Gas-Based Systems
Clean agent suppression (FM‐200, Novec 1230)
CO2 flooding systems
Foam Fire Suppression
Aqueous film‐forming foam (AFFF)
High‐expansion foam systems
Wet Chemical Systems
Kitchen hood fire suppression
Commercial cooking suppression systems
. Specialty & Industrial Systems
Inert gas systems (Inergen, Argonite)
Aerosol fire suppression systems
Water mist systems
Passive Fire Protection Solutions
. Fire‐resistant walls, doors, and partitions
. Firestop sealants and fireproofing materials
. Intumescent coatings and claddings
. Fire dampers and barriers
Fire Safety Accessories & Services
. Emergency lighting & exit signage
. Fire hydrants, valves, and accessories
. Personal protective equipment (PPE) for firefighting
. Fire safety training & consulting
. Installation, maintenance & inspection services
Technologies & Innovations in the Fire Safety Market
IoT‐Enabled Fire Safety Solutions
Smart detectors with remote monitoring
Wireless mesh detection networks
Connected fire panels & cloud analytics
. AI & Predictive Analytics
Pattern recognition for false alarm reduction
Predictive maintenance
. Video Smoke Detection
Vision‐based systems for large spaces (warehouses, airports)
. Integration with Building Management Systems (BMS)
Unified safety & security platforms
Automated emergency response integration
. Green & Clean Suppression Agents
Low‐GWP alternatives (next‐gen clean agents)
Environment‐friendly extinguishing media
Asia Pacific & Europe Fire Safety Equipment Market: Growth Hotspots, IoT Innovations, and Rising Demand Amid Urbanization & Wildfire Risks
Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing fire safety equipment market, projected to reach USD 21.3 billion by 2030 at a 9.2% CAGR. Driven by rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and strict fire safety regulations, China leads the region, while India surges ahead with infrastructure upgrades. With IoT-enabled detectors and smart systems adoption rising, APAC is redefining fire protection standards, creating unparalleled market opportunities.
Europe's fire safety equipment market is poised for robust growth, projected to reach USD 24.2 billion by 2030 at a 7.1% CAGR. Germany leads, driven by strict EN 54 regulations, industrial expansion, and IoT-enabled detection systems. Recent reports warn of escalating wildfire risks, underscoring the urgent need for advanced fire protection solutions across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.
Get access to the full description of the report @
Fire Safety Equipment Key Players:
Honeywell Security & Communications
Tyco International
Bosch Security System Inc.
Siemens Building Technologies
United Technologies
Cooper Wheelock
Gentex Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
ADT Security Services Inc.
WSA Fire Systems
Robert Bosch GmbH
Eaton Corp., Inc.
Space Age Electronics
Halma plc
Hochiki Corp.
Nittan Company, Ltd.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc.
Johnson Controls
FAQs:
1: What are the key technologies driving growth in the Fire Safety Equipment Market?
Ans: IoT-enabled fire detection, AI-driven predictive analytics, and smart detectors with remote monitoring are driving growth. Cloud-integrated panels, video smoke detection, wireless mesh networks, and eco-friendly suppression agents enhance safety, reduce false alarms, and improve incident response across commercial, industrial, and residential infrastructure.
2: Which insulation materials and voltage ranges are most in demand for fire safety equipment?
Ans: LSZH insulation leads due to low smoke and non-toxic properties. XLPE offers thermal resistance, PVC is cost-effective, and EPR suits industrial/high-voltage use. Low Voltage systems dominate residential/commercial buildings, while Medium and High Voltage systems are critical for industrial and energy infrastructure.
3: Which regions and companies are shaping the global Fire Safety Equipment Market?
Ans: Asia Pacific leads growth, projected at USD 21.3B by 2030, with China and India driving adoption. Europe follows with USD 24.2B. Top players include Honeywell, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Bosch, and Tyco, innovating in IoT-enabled detection, smart alarms, and AI-driven fire protection solutions.
Analyst Perspective:
Fire Safety Equipment sector is witnessing transformative growth, driven by IoT-enabled detection, AI analytics, and smart integration. Key players like Siemens, Honeywell, and Johnson Controls are investing in innovations, acquisitions, and system upgrades, while regional adoption surges in Asia Pacific and Europe. The market shows high potential for operational efficiency, technological differentiation, and strategic partnerships, shaping future safety infrastructure globally.
Related Reports:
Fire-Resistant Cable Market:
Fire-Resistant Cable Market by Insulation Material (LSZH, XLPE, PVC, EPR), End User (Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics), and Region – Global Forecast to 2032
Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment Market:
Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type (Fire Suit, Helmet, Gloves, Face Mask, Boots, Air Cylinder, Hoods), Application (Indoor, Wildland, Marine), Material, and Region – Global Forecast to 2032
Firefighting Drone Market:
Firefighting Drone Market by Type (Fixed-wing, Multi-rotor), Automation Level (Autonomous, Semi-autonomous), Application (Wildfire, Urban Fire, Rescue), Payload Capacity, and Region – Global Forecast to 2032
Fire Alarm and Detection Market:
Fire Alarm and Detection Market by Product (Smoke, Heat, Gas Detectors), Technology (Wired, Wireless, Aspiration), End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Maritime) and Region – Global Forecast to 2032
Fire Alarm and Detection Market:
Fire Alarm and Detection Market by Type (Smoke, Heat, Gas, Multi-Sensor), End-Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Maritime), Technology (Wireless, Addressable, IoT-Enabled) and Region – Global Forecast to 2032
Top Reports:
Bee Pollen Market
Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the Fire Safety Equipment sector, providing actionable insights across fire detection, suppression systems, and protective gear. Our research enables clients to make strategic decisions, optimize operations, and adopt the latest IoT and smart electronics solutions in fire safety.
With a strong focus on the electronics domain for fire safety equipment, we analyze innovations in smart detectors, AI-enabled control panels, and connected suppression systems. Our expertise helps businesses, policymakers, and investors navigate market dynamics, assess regional adoption, and leverage technological upgrades to enhance safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance globally.
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