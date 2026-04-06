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Easter in Jerusalem Marred by War, Access Restrictions at Holy Sepulchre
(MENAFN) Easter Sunday in Jerusalem’s Old City was marked by unusual silence, as reports describe the holiday overshadowed by ongoing regional conflict and restricted access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians commemorate Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.
Police checkpoints limited entry to a small number of worshippers approaching the church, while all shops in the area remained closed, creating a stark emptiness in the usually bustling streets.
The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, entered the church shortly after dawn with a modest group of clergy, offering Easter greetings. Outside, a few Catholics and Orthodox Christians were prevented from reaching the site by security personnel. One visitor from Tel Aviv expressed frustration, saying, "How can you tell me I cannot go to church, it is unacceptable."
Security has been heightened throughout the Old City, located in annexed east Jerusalem, which is home to sites sacred to Jews, Christians, and Muslims. Authorities have also imposed restrictions on large gatherings due to the threat of missile strikes amid the ongoing Middle East war.
On Palm Sunday, Cardinal Pizzaballa had been barred from entering the Holy Sepulchre for mass, prompting outrage until Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervened, stating that worship would be protected. Netanyahu emphasized, "In this land where the story began... we continue to steadfastly protect the freedom of worship for all faiths, especially at this sacred time."
Since the conflict began on February 28, debris from Iranian missiles or interceptors has fallen across the Old City, including near the Holy Sepulchre, Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, and the Jewish Quarter.
While Palestinian Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on April 12, restrictions have diminished the significance of the holiday for many other Christian communities, leaving celebrations muted.
Police checkpoints limited entry to a small number of worshippers approaching the church, while all shops in the area remained closed, creating a stark emptiness in the usually bustling streets.
The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, entered the church shortly after dawn with a modest group of clergy, offering Easter greetings. Outside, a few Catholics and Orthodox Christians were prevented from reaching the site by security personnel. One visitor from Tel Aviv expressed frustration, saying, "How can you tell me I cannot go to church, it is unacceptable."
Security has been heightened throughout the Old City, located in annexed east Jerusalem, which is home to sites sacred to Jews, Christians, and Muslims. Authorities have also imposed restrictions on large gatherings due to the threat of missile strikes amid the ongoing Middle East war.
On Palm Sunday, Cardinal Pizzaballa had been barred from entering the Holy Sepulchre for mass, prompting outrage until Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervened, stating that worship would be protected. Netanyahu emphasized, "In this land where the story began... we continue to steadfastly protect the freedom of worship for all faiths, especially at this sacred time."
Since the conflict began on February 28, debris from Iranian missiles or interceptors has fallen across the Old City, including near the Holy Sepulchre, Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, and the Jewish Quarter.
While Palestinian Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on April 12, restrictions have diminished the significance of the holiday for many other Christian communities, leaving celebrations muted.
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