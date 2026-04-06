Three School Districts Recognized As Leaders For Expanding Rigorous College-Level And Career-Ready Coursework

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Three Florida school systems that have successfully delivered rigorous academic programs have been named Cambridge's 2026 US Districts of the Year, highlighting how districts of different sizes are using pre-advanced and advanced coursework to prepare students for college and careers.

The annual awards, presented by the International Education Group at Cambridge, recognize school systems that demonstrate strong student performance while rapidly expanding access to Cambridge's globally recognized academic program designed to develop critical thinking, research, and analytical skills.

This year's honorees are:

+Large District (over 20,000 students): Broward County Public Schools

+Medium District (10,000-20,000 students): St. Lucie Public Schools

+Small District (less than 10,000 students): Flagler Schools

Together, the three districts represent thousands of students participating in Cambridge coursework and exams across Florida, a state that has become one of the fastest-growing regions for the program in the United States. Each year, students across the state use their Cambridge AICE Diploma to qualify for the Bright Futures program: earning full tuition at all Florida public colleges and universities, along with valuable college credit that can save families thousands in tuition costs. No minimum GPA or SAT score is required to receive that college credit. A snapshot of each district is included below.

Cambridge programs continue to expand rapidly in the United States as school districts look for ways to provide students with rigorous academic experiences that prepare them for college and careers, Cambridge partners with schools across 26 states and territories, offering programs that span the full Cambridge Pathway from PreK through 12th grade. Cambridge offers career-ready and college-level coursework that allows students to earn college credit and advanced placement at hundreds of universities, including many of the nation's leading public and private institutions. With more than 160 years of experience in international education, Cambridge now serves nearly two million students globally each year.

“Students in these districts are showing that when they are given access to challenging, high-quality courses, they don't just meet expectations, they exceed them,” said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America for International Education at Cambridge.“Broward, St. Lucie, and Flagler are creating strong academic pathways that empower students to graduate confident and prepared for whatever comes next: college, career, training, or other futures.”

Large District of the Year

Broward County Public Schools, the second-largest school district in Florida and the sixth-largest in the United States, has built one of the country's most extensive Cambridge programs.

Over more than a decade, the district has steadily expanded Cambridge opportunities across elementary, middle, and high schools, including magnet programs that allow students to pursue advanced academic study and earn college credit while still in high school.

“We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our students and educators who make programs like Cambridge successful in Broward County,” said Dr. Howard Hepburn, Superintendent of Broward County Public Schools.“Expanding access to rigorous coursework helps ensure our students graduate prepared to compete and succeed in a global economy.”

Medium District of the Year

St. Lucie Public Schools has rapidly expanded Cambridge opportunities across the district, creating a cohesive pathway that allows students to progress from introductory coursework to advanced college-level study.

District leaders have emphasized both access and academic rigor, encouraging more students to participate in challenging courses that build research, writing, and analytical skills.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Dr. Jon Prince, Superintendent of St. Lucie Public Schools.“The Cambridge program gives our students opportunities to challenge themselves academically while developing the skills they need for success in college and beyond.”

Small District of the Year

Flagler Schools has demonstrated how smaller districts can deliver big opportunities for students by expanding access to advanced coursework and encouraging participation in rigorous academic programs.

The district's continued investment in Cambridge programs has helped more students engage in challenging coursework that strengthens critical thinking and prepares them for life after high school.

"Programs like Cambridge Advanced/AICE give our students meaningful opportunities to challenge themselves and prepare for what comes next, " said Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore. "I'm thankful for the faculty and staff that support our students in their preparation for their futures."