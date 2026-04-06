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“Yousef Altheeb Alketbi: Health Is The Foundation Of Prosperous Societies”
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Embargo Date: April 2026 World Health Day Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 2026: Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, CEO of the National Rehabilitation Center, said:“On World Health Day, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing healthcare by providing specialised rehabilitation and treatment services based on scientific evidence and international best practices. At the National Rehabilitation Center, our mission is to support individuals and families on their path to recovery while contributing to a healthier and more resilient society. This commitment aligns with the UAE's vision to ensure comprehensive healthcare for all and enhance wellbeing and quality of life.” He added:“The health of a society is fundamental to its prosperity. The late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, recognised this principle early on and placed healthcare at the forefront of national priorities, establishing an integrated healthcare system that serves all members of society. Rehabilitation and recovery services play an essential role in this vision, helping individuals overcome challenges, rebuild their lives, and contribute positively to their communities. Today, under the guidance of our wise leadership, this journey continues, and we renew our commitment to supporting national efforts to achieve global leadership in the healthcare sector.”
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