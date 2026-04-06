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NASA Sends Off Astronauts on Initial Moon Landing Since 1972
(MENAFN) NASA announced on Wednesday that its Artemis II mission successfully lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, sending astronauts on the first journey to the moon in over five decades.
The Space Launch System rocket safely carried four astronauts into orbit, with the Orion spacecraft now set for a 10-day mission circling the moon before returning to Earth.
The crew consists of three American astronauts and one Canadian, tasked with testing critical systems essential for future human exploration of deep space.
The launch represents a major milestone for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon later this decade and eventually support missions farther into space.
US President Donald Trump praised NASA and the Artemis II crew following the launch. He said, “Let me begin by congratulating the team at NASA and our brave astronauts on the successful launch of Artemis II. It was quite something.”
The Space Launch System rocket safely carried four astronauts into orbit, with the Orion spacecraft now set for a 10-day mission circling the moon before returning to Earth.
The crew consists of three American astronauts and one Canadian, tasked with testing critical systems essential for future human exploration of deep space.
The launch represents a major milestone for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon later this decade and eventually support missions farther into space.
US President Donald Trump praised NASA and the Artemis II crew following the launch. He said, “Let me begin by congratulating the team at NASA and our brave astronauts on the successful launch of Artemis II. It was quite something.”
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