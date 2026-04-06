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European Council’s Costa Says Iran Escalation Blocks Peace
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa on Monday warned that escalating the conflict in Iran will not lead to a ceasefire or lasting peace, urging that diplomatic negotiations continue, according to reports.
“Escalation will not achieve a ceasefire and peace. Only negotiations will, namely the ongoing efforts led by regional partners,” Costa said via social media platform X. He emphasized that only a diplomatic solution can address the root causes of the Middle East conflict.
“Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable. This applies to Russia’s war in Ukraine and it applies everywhere,” he added.
Costa also noted that Iran’s civilian population would bear the brunt of an expanded military campaign. “As I stressed in my recent call with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, the European Union urges Iran to immediately put an end to its attacks against countries in the region and to allow for the reestablishment of full freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly killing more than 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
“Escalation will not achieve a ceasefire and peace. Only negotiations will, namely the ongoing efforts led by regional partners,” Costa said via social media platform X. He emphasized that only a diplomatic solution can address the root causes of the Middle East conflict.
“Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable. This applies to Russia’s war in Ukraine and it applies everywhere,” he added.
Costa also noted that Iran’s civilian population would bear the brunt of an expanded military campaign. “As I stressed in my recent call with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, the European Union urges Iran to immediately put an end to its attacks against countries in the region and to allow for the reestablishment of full freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly killing more than 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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