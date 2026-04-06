Minister Of Labor Chairs Periodic Meeting Of National Committee For Combating Human Trafficking

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labor HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Chairman of the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, chaired the Committee's periodic meeting on Monday, April 6, 2026.

The meeting reviewed progress on the National Plan to Combat Human Trafficking (2024-2026), which aims to unify national efforts among government entities and civil society organizations.

The Committee also discussed a range of upcoming initiatives, programs, and events planned by the Committee, aimed at strengthening protection and support mechanisms for victims of human trafficking.

In addition, the meeting addressed ways to enhance coordination and cooperation among relevant stakeholders, in support of the State's efforts to combat human trafficking.