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"TreeLeads delivers exclusive leads to arborists and tree care businesses through paid advertising and SEO."Best lead generation for tree service companies now includes territory-exclusive residential leads and dedicated HOA and property management outreach, a combination previously unavailable in the tree care industry.

BROOKLYN, NY - TreeLeads today announced the launch of what it describes as the first lead generation program designed specifically for the tree care industry that combines territory-exclusive residential leads with dedicated commercial contract development.

The program delivers qualified leads to arborists and tree service operators through managed Google Ads campaigns and search engine optimization. Unlike national lead marketplaces that sell the same lead to multiple contractors, TreeLeads assigns each service territory to a single operator, eliminating competition for incoming leads.

"The lead generation options available to tree service companies have been broken for a long time," said Charles, founder of TreeLeads. "You either pay for shared leads where four other companies are calling the same homeowner, or you try to run your own ads and burn through budget with no strategy behind it. We built something different - one territory, one operator, and we send leads directly to tree care specialists."

The company's commercial outreach program targets HOA boards, property management firms, and municipal properties on behalf of its clients, positioning tree service operators as preferred vendors for recurring maintenance contracts. TreeLeads reports that commercial contracts typically represent fifteen to twenty times the annual value of individual residential jobs, making them a significant growth lever for small and mid-size tree care businesses.

TreeLeads also provides full SEO services for its clients, building long-term organic search visibility in local markets so that operators appear in Google and AI-generated search results when homeowners and property managers search for tree care services in their area.

The company currently serves tree care operators across multiple U.S. markets and is accepting new territory applications for 2026 coverage.

For more information, visit or contact ... or 929-55-TREES.