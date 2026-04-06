Fire At Irbid Warehouse Put Out

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) – Firefighters of the East Irbid Civil Defense Directorate responded on Monday to a fire at a warehouse containing spices in the industrial area of??Irbid Governorate, the Public Security Directorate's media spokesman said.He said firefighting crews brought the blaze under control at the 100-square-meter warehouse, where 13 people suffered from smoke inhalation. They were administered first aid and transported to a nearby hospital, where they were in a fair condition.An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire, he said.