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Fire At Irbid Warehouse Put Out


2026-04-06 09:13:12
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 6 (Petra) – Firefighters of the East Irbid Civil Defense Directorate responded on Monday to a fire at a warehouse containing spices in the industrial area of??Irbid Governorate, the Public Security Directorate's media spokesman said.
He said firefighting crews brought the blaze under control at the 100-square-meter warehouse, where 13 people suffered from smoke inhalation. They were administered first aid and transported to a nearby hospital, where they were in a fair condition.
An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire, he said.

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Jordan News Agency

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