Uzbekistan's Samarkand To Host Major ADB Economic Forum
The event, co-organized by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, is expected to bring together financial sector representatives, economy ministers and international experts.
According to the program, discussions will focus on digital infrastructure development, energy transition financing, food security, and strengthening regional economic integration. The agenda also includes a high-level Business Session of the Governors and seminars dedicated to industrial supply chains.
In addition, meetings of finance ministers from ASEAN+3 countries, Saudi Arabia and other subregional groups are scheduled to be held on the sidelines, along with the ADB Private Sector Day.
The ADB is one of Uzbekistan's largest development partners, having allocated over $5.41 billion in financing over the past 5 years. The ADB works closely with the Government of Uzbekistan and other stakeholders to support the country's transition to a green economy, enhance the development and competitiveness of the private sector, and promote investments in human capital.
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