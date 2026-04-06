Transgender 'Sarah' Killed In Peshawar Shooting Extortion Or Financial Feud Suspected

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A well-known transgender person, Sarah (real name Dilbar), who was critically injured in a shooting near Iqbal Plaza within the jurisdiction of Faqirabad Police Station in Peshawar, has succumbed to her injuries at Lady Reading Hospital.

The case took a significant turn when it was revealed that the nominated suspect, Farhan alias Adam, and the deceased Sarah had maintained a close friendship for a long time. However, the exact motive behind the murder remains unclear.

Motive: Extortion or financial dispute?

According to sources, two possible angles have emerged regarding Sarah's murder. On one hand, members of the transgender community and some sources claim that the suspect had been demanding Rs600,000 in extortion from Sarah for several days and allegedly shot her six times when she failed to pay.

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On the other hand, investigators are also considering that due to the longstanding relationship between the victim and the suspect, the motive might not be extortion but rather a financial dispute or personal conflict. Police officials say it is too early to conclusively determine the motive, and all aspects are being thoroughly investigated.

Legal action and police raids:

Police have registered an FIR against the nominated suspect, Farhan alias Adam, under sections 302 (murder) and 324 (attempted murder), on the complaint of the victim's associates.

Authorities state that raids are being conducted at multiple locations to arrest the suspect, and modern technology is being used to trace him.

Transgender community's ultimatum:

Madam Aarzoo Khan, President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa transgender community and Executive Director of the Manzil Foundation, has expressed deep anger and grief over Sarah's brutal killing.

She has demanded the IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and CCPO Peshawar ensure the immediate arrest of the suspect, regardless of his influence, and that he be given exemplary punishment.

Aarzoo Khan warned that if the suspect is not arrested within two days, the community will stage a sit-in outside Faqirabad Police Station and continue protests until justice is served.

Following Sarah's murder, the transgender community in Peshawar is living in fear and has called on the state to ensure their safety and restore their dignity.