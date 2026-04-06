Russia Resumes Oil Loading At Ust-Luga After Attacks Bloomberg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Bloomberg stated this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

The Aframax-class vessel "Jewel" began loading oil on Saturday, according to shipping data reviewed by the publication. As of Monday morning, the vessel had been loaded but did not have a clear destination, the data shows.

Loading operations at Ust-Luga, a key oil export hub in western Russia, were halted in late March following intensified drone attacks on energy infrastructure along the Baltic coast.

General Staff confirms strikes on key Russian oil refinery and Baltic port

The resumption of oil shipments from Ust-Luga may slightly ease pressure on global markets, which are currently strained due to Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the report notes.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of March 31, drones attacked Russia's Leningrad region, with the port of Ust-Luga among the damaged facilities.

According to the Financial Times, Moscow's windfall profits from rising oil prices due to the war involving Iran remain high, but drone attacks on two of Russia's main export hubs in the Baltic Sea are reducing the Kremlin's revenues and exposing weaknesses in Russia's anti-drone defenses.