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Four Children Get Killed from Strike in Tehran
(MENAFN) At least nine individuals, among them four children, lost their lives in a joint US-Israeli attack on Tehran on Monday, according to Iranian media sources.
Iran’s state television reported that the assault struck two residential structures located in the Shahriar district of the capital city.
The broadcaster stated that the bombardment resulted in nine fatalities and left four others injured, while also causing both buildings to collapse entirely.
Earlier on Monday, Iranian outlets indicated that overnight US-Israeli air raids on Tehran and the city of Qom had claimed the lives of at least 34 people.
Iran has yet to publish an official comprehensive death toll from the conflict. Nevertheless, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that 3,540 individuals have been killed. Meanwhile, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies announced on Friday that at least 1,900 civilians have died and approximately 20,000 others have sustained injuries.
Tensions across the region have intensified since the United States and Israel initiated a coordinated military campaign against Iran on February 28.
Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host US military installations. Iran has additionally imposed restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil and gas transportation.
Iran’s state television reported that the assault struck two residential structures located in the Shahriar district of the capital city.
The broadcaster stated that the bombardment resulted in nine fatalities and left four others injured, while also causing both buildings to collapse entirely.
Earlier on Monday, Iranian outlets indicated that overnight US-Israeli air raids on Tehran and the city of Qom had claimed the lives of at least 34 people.
Iran has yet to publish an official comprehensive death toll from the conflict. Nevertheless, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that 3,540 individuals have been killed. Meanwhile, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies announced on Friday that at least 1,900 civilians have died and approximately 20,000 others have sustained injuries.
Tensions across the region have intensified since the United States and Israel initiated a coordinated military campaign against Iran on February 28.
Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host US military installations. Iran has additionally imposed restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil and gas transportation.
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