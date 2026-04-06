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Iran Dismisses US Ceasefire Offer, Warns of Renewed Attacks
(MENAFN) Iran on Monday rejected proposals for a ceasefire with the United States, warning that any pause in hostilities could allow its adversaries to regroup and resume attacks, according to reports.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a press briefing that Tehran would only consider arrangements that include guarantees preventing a return to conflict.
“A ceasefire means a pause to rebuild forces for renewed attacks. No rational actor would accept that,” he stated. He added that any agreement must ensure a cycle of ceasefire and renewed fighting is avoided, emphasizing that national security decisions “must ensure no further acts of aggression.”
The region has been engulfed in heightened tensions since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including that of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a press briefing that Tehran would only consider arrangements that include guarantees preventing a return to conflict.
“A ceasefire means a pause to rebuild forces for renewed attacks. No rational actor would accept that,” he stated. He added that any agreement must ensure a cycle of ceasefire and renewed fighting is avoided, emphasizing that national security decisions “must ensure no further acts of aggression.”
The region has been engulfed in heightened tensions since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including that of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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