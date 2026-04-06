UAE Lottery: Twice-A-Week Draws To Win Dh30 Million Explained
- By: Sahim Salim
Players of the UAE Lottery's Lucky Day game will now have more chances to participate each week, after the operator confirmed that draws will be held twice weekly instead of once. The update, announced on April 6, marks a shift in how often players can enter, with each draw offering a top prize of up to Dh30 million and three guaranteed winners of Dh50,000.
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Lucky Day draws will now take place every Wednesday and Saturday, doubling the frequency from the earlier once-a-week format. This means players can enter two draws each week instead of one.
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What you can win
- Dh30 million grand prize
Dh5 million second prize
With two draws now held weekly, these prizes will be available twice a week.
Guaranteed winners
Each draw will include three guaranteed winners of Dh50,000, offering additional chances to win alongside the main prizes.
What is Lucky Chance
Every ticket purchased automatically includes a Lucky Chance ID. This is entered into a separate draw, where three winners receive Dh50,000 each per draw.
Key timings to remember
The updated schedule extends the ticket purchase window, with sales now closing one hour later than before.
- Ticket sales close at 8pm
Live draw takes place at 9.30pm
What stays the same
- Ticket price remains Dh50 per entry
Track record so far
Since its launch, players have won over Dh175 million in prizes.
Who can play
The UAE Lottery is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, ensuring oversight and transparency. Participation is open to residents aged 18 and above.ALSO READ
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