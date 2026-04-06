Dubai School Freezes Fees For Third Year Amid Regional Crisis, Offers Relief To Families

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

A Dubai school has opted not to increase fees, prioritising stability for families amid economic uncertainty caused by the ongoing regional conflict.

Springdales School Dubai has announced that it will not increase tuition fees for the upcoming academic year - despite receiving a previous approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). The move marks the third consecutive year that the school has held fees steady.

Notably, students in the Indian curriculum schools across the UAE started the 2026-27 academic year online on Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The decision comes at a time when many households are feeling the strain of reduced incomes or unpaid leave following the month-long US-Israel-Iran war. For several parents, the gesture offers not just financial relief, but a sense of reassurance.

Standing by families in uncertain times

Explaining the rationale, Zubair Ahmad, Managing Director, Springdales School Dubai, in a statement to Khaleej Times said the institution's approach is rooted in its long-standing values and commitment to its community.

“In keeping with the enduring promise and values that define Springdales School Dubai, the institution has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to its parent community during a time of significant challenge.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the school made a clear and heartfelt pledge to families that there would be no increase in school fees. Despite the considerable impact this decision had on school operations, we stood firmly by its word, placing the wellbeing and trust of its parent community above all else.”

Drawing parallels with the pandemic years, Ahmad noted that while a fee increase had been due and approved, the school chose to step back in light of current realities.

“As the current academic year approached, a fee increase had become due and had already received approval from KHDA. However, in light of the present unprecedented circumstances affecting the region, the Board (of the school) has taken a principled and compassionate decision not to implement this increase.

This decision reflects a deep sense of responsibility - not only towards the school community but also towards the wider national context - standing in solidarity with the country during a time of uncertainty.”

Beyond freezing fees, the school has rolled out measures aimed at easing day-to-day financial pressures on families.

“The Board has therefore resolved to maintain the existing fee structure, recognising the financial pressures many families may be facing. This decision is rooted in a genuine desire to provide stability, reassurance, and meaningful support to all families during this period.

Further reinforcing this commitment, the school has introduced a flexible monthly instalment programme for fee payments, which has been warmly received by parents.”

In addition, practical support has been extended through transport assistance.

“In addition, to ease the burden on families, complimentary transport has been extended to selected communities, ensuring that practical support accompanies financial consideration.

Looking ahead, should the situation continue, Springdales remains fully committed to exploring additional avenues of support -both financial and social - for its families.”

UAE school group announces no salary cuts for employees in April STS joins UAE schools in easing bus fee burden as transport providers revise policies 'What are we paying for?': UAE parents call for daycare fee relief amid closures