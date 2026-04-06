Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Accidental Fire Breaks Out In Clothing Warehouse In Sharjah

Accidental Fire Breaks Out In Clothing Warehouse In Sharjah


2026-04-06 09:05:55
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Sharjah Media Office ensures that specialised teams remain on site working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading, in line with established procedures
    By: Salma El Omla

    Civil defence teams in Sharjah are responding to an accidental fire that broke out in a clothing warehouse in Industrial Area 10.

    The incident was reported at 12.51pm today, on Monday, April 6.

    Recommended For You 1 Nepali, 3 Pakistanis injured in Khor Fakkan port fire after debris incident

    Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

    Sharjah Media Office confirmed that civil defence teams, supported by specialised units from the Sharjah Police General Command, are on site working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

    Sharjah Police said they will update residents with the latest details as they become available.

    Sharjah Police also urged the public to rely only on official sources and follow information through authorised channels.

    ALSO READ
      Fire breaks out in Sharjah commercial centre; no injuries recorded Warehouse fire in Sharjah's industrial area contained; no injuries reported

    MENAFN06042026000049011007ID1110947246



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search