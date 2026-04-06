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Security Forces Rescue Thirty-One People After Church Attack in Nigeria
(MENAFN) Nigerian military forces have freed 31 individuals who were abducted during an Easter Sunday church service in the northwestern state of Kaduna, following an armed confrontation with the attackers, according to official statements.
Authorities reported that five victims were found dead at the scene of the assault, while one of those rescued sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical care.
As stated by reports, troops were alerted after receiving an emergency call from Ariko village in the Kachia area, where armed men had invaded a place of worship belonging to the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and taken members of the congregation hostage. With assistance from local residents, soldiers pursued the attackers as they attempted to escape, eventually forcing them to leave behind 31 captives after being met with “superior firepower.”
“Troops have since intensified pursuit operations to track the fleeing elements to their enclaves, with ongoing efforts aimed at rescuing any remaining captives and ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice,” the army stated.
According to local accounts cited in reports, two churches in Ariko were targeted in the attack, resulting in at least seven fatalities and an unspecified number of abductions.
Incidents of kidnapping, raids on villages, and assaults on religious gatherings have been recurring issues across Kaduna and other regions in northern and north-central Nigeria, as noted in reports. A national crime survey conducted in 2024 estimated that approximately 2.2 million people were abducted across the country between May 2023 and April 2024.
Authorities reported that five victims were found dead at the scene of the assault, while one of those rescued sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical care.
As stated by reports, troops were alerted after receiving an emergency call from Ariko village in the Kachia area, where armed men had invaded a place of worship belonging to the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and taken members of the congregation hostage. With assistance from local residents, soldiers pursued the attackers as they attempted to escape, eventually forcing them to leave behind 31 captives after being met with “superior firepower.”
“Troops have since intensified pursuit operations to track the fleeing elements to their enclaves, with ongoing efforts aimed at rescuing any remaining captives and ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice,” the army stated.
According to local accounts cited in reports, two churches in Ariko were targeted in the attack, resulting in at least seven fatalities and an unspecified number of abductions.
Incidents of kidnapping, raids on villages, and assaults on religious gatherings have been recurring issues across Kaduna and other regions in northern and north-central Nigeria, as noted in reports. A national crime survey conducted in 2024 estimated that approximately 2.2 million people were abducted across the country between May 2023 and April 2024.
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