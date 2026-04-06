Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation's Projects Reach 342,973 Beneficiaries In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

- Sheikh Jabor bin Yousuf bin Jassim Al Thani: Charitable work is a noble mission and a responsibility that requires innovation and sustainability

- Saeed Mudhkir Al Hajri: Sustainability reflects the importance of the foundation's initiatives at both civilizational and humanitarian levels

- 342,973 beneficiaries reached by the foundation's projects in 2025

The Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation has announced the launch of its 2025 annual report, offering a comprehensive overview of its charitable projects both locally and internationally.

This year's report is issued under the theme“25 Years of Giving,” reflecting the foundation's journey and its continued approach to designing and implementing humanitarian initiatives, particularly in the fields of healthcare, education, and housing, with the support and guidance of H E Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor Al Thani, the founding member.

Through the report, the foundation reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability as a core pillar of its medium- and long-term strategy. The report also revealed that the total cost of projects reached QR17,256,742, contributing to improving the lives of more than 342,973 beneficiaries from communities in need around the world.

Improving Quality of Life:

On this occasion, HE Sheikh Jabor bin Yousuf bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the foundation, said that the organization takes pride in its humanitarian and developmental efforts, inspired by its firm vision:“Health and Education for a Better Life.”

H E Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor Al Thani

He emphasized that this vision is not merely a slogan, but a genuine expression of a real commitment that the foundation seeks to translate into reality through supporting and implementing high-quality projects that directly impact people's lives and empower them to build a more stable and dignified future.

He added that since its establishment, the foundation has worked diligently to improve quality of life at both the local and international levels by implementing integrated development programs. These include initiatives in the healthcare sector through establishing medical centers and supporting primary healthcare services; in education through building schools and supporting initiatives that enable access to quality education; as well as housing projects that provide safe environments for families most in need.

Mohammed Al Hail Center

In addition, the foundation has implemented humanitarian relief programs aimed at alleviating the suffering of those affected by crises and disasters.

He further stressed that the foundation's achievements stem from its deep understanding that charitable work is a noble mission and a responsibility that requires innovation and sustainability. The foundation continues to expand the impact of its projects and strengthen its role as a leading organization working to empower individuals and provide the basic necessities for a dignified life. It also renews its commitment to continuing its humanitarian and developmental journey, placing people first and striving to build healthier, more educated societies that uphold human dignity.

Development-Oriented Approach:

For his part, Saeed Mudhkir Al Hajri, Managing Director of the foundation, affirmed that the organization follows a clear path based on solid principles in shaping its vision and implementing its humanitarian projects both locally and internationally. This approach focuses on promoting the concept of sustainable development and ensuring its foundations, thereby reinforcing the importance of the foundation's initiatives at both civilizational and humanitarian levels.

Sharifa Hospital in Marrakesh, Morocco

He added that the foundation's plans and strategies are guided by its vision,“Health and Education for a Better Life,” which serves as the primary reference for all implemented projects. Through this vision, the foundation aims to enhance the quality of life in beneficiary communities, particularly the most vulnerable worldwide, not only by providing infrastructure for healthcare and education services, but also by creating professional and specialized job opportunities that support development pathways and strengthen the capacities of these communities comprehensively.

He noted that the total value of charitable initiatives and projects at both local and international levels during the past year reached QR17,256,742, benefiting more than 342,973 individuals.

International Projects:

Regarding international projects, Al Hajri highlighted that Sharifa Hospital has strengthened its leading role in supporting the healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Morocco since its opening in 2022, by improving service quality and expanding medical specialties, which has broadened its beneficiary base.

Sheikh Jabor bin Yousuf bin Jassim Al Thani

He also noted that the Sheikh Jassim bin Jabor Al Thani Primary Healthcare Center continues its efforts to provide high-quality medical care to Syrian refugees in Al-Azraq camp in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, while continuously developing its services to enhance healthcare conditions in the camp.

In the field of education, the foundation takes pride in the role played by the Hamad bin Jassim Industrial Training Center in India and the Mohammed Al Hail Center in Nepal. These institutions support the vocational development of young people in those countries, improving their living and economic conditions and aligning with their aspirations for a more stable life. The total value of international aid reached QR4,890,592.

Local Projects:

Al Hajri also emphasized the importance of local projects within the foundation's priorities, highlighting its commitment through building effective partnerships with civil society organizations, particularly those concerned with healthcare and education.

In this context, the foundation continues its partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation and provides support to several associations working in these fields.

At the community level, the foundation strengthens its presence by supporting the efforts of Aman Center and the Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs, with a total value of QR12,366,150 during 2025, in support of national efforts aimed at achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

He concluded by affirming that the foundation continues to carry out its humanitarian mission thanks to the ongoing support and guidance of H E Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor Al Thani, the founding member, and H E Sheikh Jabor bin Yousuf bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board.

This support, along with the foundation's investments, has ensured the continuity of its charitable work and strengthened its ability to play a vital role in improving the quality of life for many individuals in communities in need worldwide.