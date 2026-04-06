403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kia Crowned ‘Best Manufacturer’ at TopGear.com EV Awards 2026
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 6, 2026: Kia has been named ‘Best Manufacturer’ at the TopGearEV Awards 2026.
Now in its seventh year, the annual awards recognize the best electric vehicles currently on sale in the UK and celebrate the manufacturers leading the transition to electrification. Kia’s latest accolade follows further success at the BBC TopGearAwards, where the PV5 Passenger was named ‘Family Car of the Year’.
“Whether you’re in an EV3 or the enormous EV9, the sleek EV6, or the boxy PV5, there’s a familiar sortedness running through the e-Kias like the proverbial stick of rock,” said Ollie Kew, Deputy Editor at TopGear.com. “Reliable range, unfussy performance, pleasing comfort…and the confidence to bookend its EV ranks with an entry-level EV2 alongside a super SUV in the shape of the EV9 GT.”
“We’re honored to be named TopGear.com’s Best Manufacturer at the EV Awards 2026,” said Minsoo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Brand and CX. “This award reflects the trust placed in Kia’s electric vehicles and recognizes the dedication of our global teams who continue to push boundaries in design, engineering, and customer experience. This collective effort enables us to deliver a diverse and compelling EV line up for our customers while continuing to advance our vision for sustainable mobility.”
Road to electrification
Kia has been rapidly expanding its EV line-up. Its diverse range now comprises the EV3, EV4, EV5, EV6, EV9, and PV5.
The EV2 represents the next step in the brand’s ‘Plan S’ strategy, which began with the launch of the EV6 in 2021. As Kia’s most compact and affordable EV to date, the EV2 has been designed, engineered, and manufactured in Europe, with a strong focus on meeting the needs of customers across the region.
First customer deliveries of the EV2 are now underway, and GT versions of the EV3, EV4, and EV5 will be introduced at a later stage.
Now in its seventh year, the annual awards recognize the best electric vehicles currently on sale in the UK and celebrate the manufacturers leading the transition to electrification. Kia’s latest accolade follows further success at the BBC TopGearAwards, where the PV5 Passenger was named ‘Family Car of the Year’.
“Whether you’re in an EV3 or the enormous EV9, the sleek EV6, or the boxy PV5, there’s a familiar sortedness running through the e-Kias like the proverbial stick of rock,” said Ollie Kew, Deputy Editor at TopGear.com. “Reliable range, unfussy performance, pleasing comfort…and the confidence to bookend its EV ranks with an entry-level EV2 alongside a super SUV in the shape of the EV9 GT.”
“We’re honored to be named TopGear.com’s Best Manufacturer at the EV Awards 2026,” said Minsoo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Brand and CX. “This award reflects the trust placed in Kia’s electric vehicles and recognizes the dedication of our global teams who continue to push boundaries in design, engineering, and customer experience. This collective effort enables us to deliver a diverse and compelling EV line up for our customers while continuing to advance our vision for sustainable mobility.”
Road to electrification
Kia has been rapidly expanding its EV line-up. Its diverse range now comprises the EV3, EV4, EV5, EV6, EV9, and PV5.
The EV2 represents the next step in the brand’s ‘Plan S’ strategy, which began with the launch of the EV6 in 2021. As Kia’s most compact and affordable EV to date, the EV2 has been designed, engineered, and manufactured in Europe, with a strong focus on meeting the needs of customers across the region.
First customer deliveries of the EV2 are now underway, and GT versions of the EV3, EV4, and EV5 will be introduced at a later stage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment