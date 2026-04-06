Flare Therapeutics Announces Three Upcoming Poster Presentations At AACR Annual Meeting 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flare Therapeutics Inc. (FlareTx), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for oncology and other therapeutic areas, today announced that it will present three posters at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, which is being held from April 17-22, 2026, in San Diego, CA.

The poster presentations will include preclinical data for the company's two lead programs, FX-909, a first-in-class, orally available PPARG inhibitor designed to target the underlying luminal lineage biology of urothelial cancer and FX-111, a novel and highly differentiated potent and selective degrader for ARON, the transcriptionally active, hormone-bound androgen receptor for prostate cancer.

FX-909 Presentation Details:

Luminal urothelial carcinoma (UC), characterized by high PPARG expression, represents the majority of UC cases and is associated with poor clinical outcomes. In a Phase 0 study, FX-909, a first-in-class oral PPARG inhibitor, demonstrated intratumoral penetration and on-target activity, including dose-dependent PPARG modulation, increased tumor apoptosis, and enhanced CD8+ T-cell infiltration. Notably, combination with anti-PD-1 further amplified immune activation and suppression of tumor proliferation pathways. These findings support the potential of FX-909 to modulate the tumor microenvironment and warrant further clinical evaluation in UC.

Title: Phase 0 Intratumoral Microdevice Study of FX-909 in Bladder Cancer Demonstrates On-Target Anti-Tumor Activity and Immune Modulation, Enhanced in Combination with Anti-PD-1



Abstract ID: CT111 / 3

Session: Phase 0 and First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials

Date, Time: April 20, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT Location: Section 51

FX-111 Presentation Details:

Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) remains largely driven by androgen receptor (AR) signaling, with resistance to current AR inhibitors posing a major clinical challenge. Real-world data identified distinct AR/KLK3-defined subgroups, with AR copy number amplification linked to increased AR signaling and poorer outcomes, reinforcing the central role of AR-driven biology in disease progression and identifying a high-risk, AR-driven population.

Title: AR copy number amplification and AR/KLK3 expression patterns reveal mechanisms of AR signaling inhibitor (ARSI) resistance and highlight the need for AR-directed therapeutic innovation in metastatic castration resistance prostate cancer (mCRPC)



Abstract ID: 3910 / 16

Session: Molecular Targeted Therapy

Date, Time: April 20, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT Location: Section 47

FX-111 is a novel and highly differentiated, potent and selective degrader for ARON, the transcriptionally active, hormone-bound androgen receptor. This approach offers the potential to overcome key vulnerabilities of conventional therapies that target AROFF, particularly in high-risk AR-driven disease, and has broad potential across prostate cancer at all stages.

Title: Discovery of FX-111, a first-in-class heterobifunctional degrader of transcriptionally active androgen receptor (ARON), to treat patients with AR-driven prostate cancer



Abstract ID: 5784 / 11

Session: Proximity-Induced Drug Discovery 2

Date, Time: April 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT Location: Section 15

About Flare Therapeutics Inc.

Flare Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company exclusively focused on drugging transcription factors to fully unlock the therapeutic potential of this previously elusive target class. The company's lead program, FX-909, is a first-in-class orally available small molecule inhibitor of PPARG, a master regulator of the luminal lineage, that is initially being developed for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. FX-909 has achieved clinical proof-of-concept in a Phase 1A study as a monotherapy and is actively dosing patients in a Phase 1B to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose in a biomarker-defined population. The second lead program, FX-111, is a novel and highly differentiated potent and selective degrader for ARON, the transcriptionally active, hormone-bound androgen receptor. This approach offers the potential to overcome key vulnerabilities of conventional therapies that target AROFF and has broad potential across prostate cancer at all stages. FX-111 is undergoing Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies for initial development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). These two programs, along with an earlier-stage portfolio targeting transcription factors involved in oncology and other therapeutic areas, leverages Flare Therapeutics' integrated discovery platform of capabilities that identifies novel validated ligands to the undrugged proteome. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors:

Sarah McCabe

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Media:

Timothy Cockroft

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