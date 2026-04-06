Arizent Appoints Informa Techtarget Veteran Sean Matthews To Lead Marketing Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Matthews brings more than 20 years of experience as Arizent strengthens its data-driven marketing services and sponsorship business

New York, United States, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizent, a leading business information company serving financial and professional services communities, today announced that Sean Matthews has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Marketing Services.

In this role, Matthews will lead Arizent's Marketing Services organization, overseeing the teams responsible for advertising and demand generation, event sponsorships, custom content and research solutions, and customer success.

Matthews brings more than two decades of experience helping technology companies reach and influence enterprise buyers through data-driven marketing solutions. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Tech and Industries Sales at Informa TechTarget, where he led strategic sales initiatives and managed relationships with many of the company's largest global customers. Over his 20-year career with TechTarget, Matthews held multiple senior leadership roles, overseeing enterprise sales organizations and developing integrated marketing solutions built around intent data, content, and subscription-based media platforms.

“Sean is an outstanding addition to the Arizent leadership team,” said Jeff Mancini, Chief Executive Officer of Arizent.“His deep experience in data-driven marketing solutions and enterprise sales will help us expand the value we deliver to our advertising partners while strengthening the integration between our subscription intelligence products, events, and marketing services.”

Matthews joins Arizent at a time when the company is expanding its market intelligence offerings across brands including American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, National Mortgage News, Accounting Today, and Digital Insurance. Marketing Services plays a central role in that strategy by helping its executive audience find solutions and partners for their digital transformation needs, such as AI adoption.

“Arizent has built an impressive portfolio of trusted brands and a powerful platform for connecting business communities,” said Matthews.“I'm excited to join the team at this important moment in the company's evolution and to help our partners reach and engage the professionals who rely on Arizent's intelligence, events, and marketing solutions.”

About Arizent

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, and live events. Arizent connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance. Learn more at: .





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CONTACT: CMO Whitney Mitchell Arizent...