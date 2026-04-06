Iran Claims US Airman Rescue May Have Been Cover To 'Steal Enriched Uranium'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A day after US President Donald Trump announced that forces had been successful in rescuing a downed airman, Iran's foreign ministry on Monday (local time) alleged that the US operation could have been a cover to“steal enriched uranium” from the country.

According to an Al Jazeera report, the foreign ministry's spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said there were "many questions and uncertainties” about the operation.

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“The area where the American pilot was claimed to be present in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province is a long way from the area where they attempted to land or wanted to land their forces in central Iran," he added. He went on to say that the possibility that this rescue could be a deception operation to steal enriched uranium must not be ignored.

Speculations raised over US's rescue operation

Following the Iranian ministry's claim, social media has been flooded with similar speculations.

In a post on X, a user called the operation a fake cover story. Elaborating further, the user wrote,“The primary stockpile is located at Isfahan, exactly where the pilot was 'lost.' This explains why the US heavily bombed the area while 'searching' and why the C-130s were destroyed without loss of life. The C-130s were hit on the ground while the special forces attempted to secure the material.”

Another user wrote,“The whole story of the extraction of the second airman is weird. The fact that he was picked up at an ad hoc US airbase set up within 20 miles of the Isfanan site, where Iran's 450 kg of highly enriched uranium is stored, is weird. Lots of layers of subterfuge here, but at minimum, this is useful (if accidental?) proof of concept for a mission to extract Iran's enriched uranium. That is the IRGC's final card that they US and Israel, really care about at all.”

An IPR attorney and geopolitical analyst also made similar suggestions. He wrote,“The location of the crash was not incidental. Isfahan is not merely another Iranian city; it is a strategic hub within Iran's nuclear infrastructure network.”

US rescues F-15E crew members, says Trump

On 5 April, Trump claimed the US recovered a second crew member of an F-15E that went down over Iran on 3 April in what he called a“daring” search and rescue operation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote,“WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies.”

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Sharing an update regarding his health, Trump noted that he sustained injuries but will be just fine. He added that the rescue operation was in addition to the successful rescue of another pilot on 4 April.

US-Iran war

The accusations against the US come at a time when Trump has issued a warning to Tehran, setting a deadline for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Amid the ongoing escalation, a ceasefire proposal has also been rejected by the Islamic Republic, which called Washington's plan“illogical”.