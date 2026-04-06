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Russia Claims Ukraine Responsible for Luhansk Mine Attack, Workers Trapped
(MENAFN) Russian authorities on Monday claimed that a Ukrainian attack on a power station in the Luhansk region caused a mine to lose electricity, leaving 41 miners trapped underground, according to reports.
Leonid Pasechnik, the Russia-appointed head of the region, said the incident occurred at night when the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Belorechenskaya mine area, damaging an electrical substation. The resulting shutdown affected the mine’s systems, including the lift, trapping workers below.
Emergency services are reportedly on site, providing drinking water to the miners and working to restore electricity and safely evacuate them. Pasechnik stated that “all necessary services are taking measures to rescue the miners and connect the mine to the electricity supply.”
On April 1, Russia claimed it had fully secured control of Luhansk, Ukraine’s easternmost region.
Ukraine has not yet issued a statement regarding the Russian allegations.
Leonid Pasechnik, the Russia-appointed head of the region, said the incident occurred at night when the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Belorechenskaya mine area, damaging an electrical substation. The resulting shutdown affected the mine’s systems, including the lift, trapping workers below.
Emergency services are reportedly on site, providing drinking water to the miners and working to restore electricity and safely evacuate them. Pasechnik stated that “all necessary services are taking measures to rescue the miners and connect the mine to the electricity supply.”
On April 1, Russia claimed it had fully secured control of Luhansk, Ukraine’s easternmost region.
Ukraine has not yet issued a statement regarding the Russian allegations.
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