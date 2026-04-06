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Sachs Calls on Major Powers to Intervene in War on Iran
(MENAFN) American economist Jeffrey Sachs has argued that only a small group of global powers—India, China, and Russia—have the capacity to jointly halt the ongoing conflict involving Iran, according to statements made in a recent interview.
Speaking on a televised program, Sachs emphasized the need for what he described as “grown-ups” to step in and de-escalate the situation. “There are only three grown-ups in this world right now to stop this, and they should stop this together,” he said.
He identified the leaders of the three nations as key figures capable of influencing the course of events. “Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, President Xi Jinping, and President Vladimir Putin. They are the leaders of the other three superpowers of the world,” he added.
Sachs suggested that these countries share a common interest in preventing further global instability and escalation.
In his remarks, he also criticized elements of Israel’s political leadership, describing their mindset as rooted in a “6th-century BC” perspective.
When asked about diplomatic efforts reportedly involving Pakistan, Sachs responded by highlighting the potential role of a broader coalition. “My view is that the only ones who can do this are the BRICS,” he said.
He further expressed strong views regarding international alignments, particularly in relation to Israel. “One should not be a friend of [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu, right now. India, as a great country and a superpower, should not be aligning with Israel, which has just committed a genocide in Gaza” Sachs added.
“This is not a friendship, a strategic alliance, or a partnership,” he said, referring to India’s ties with Israel. “This is not in India’s interests.”
Speaking on a televised program, Sachs emphasized the need for what he described as “grown-ups” to step in and de-escalate the situation. “There are only three grown-ups in this world right now to stop this, and they should stop this together,” he said.
He identified the leaders of the three nations as key figures capable of influencing the course of events. “Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, President Xi Jinping, and President Vladimir Putin. They are the leaders of the other three superpowers of the world,” he added.
Sachs suggested that these countries share a common interest in preventing further global instability and escalation.
In his remarks, he also criticized elements of Israel’s political leadership, describing their mindset as rooted in a “6th-century BC” perspective.
When asked about diplomatic efforts reportedly involving Pakistan, Sachs responded by highlighting the potential role of a broader coalition. “My view is that the only ones who can do this are the BRICS,” he said.
He further expressed strong views regarding international alignments, particularly in relation to Israel. “One should not be a friend of [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu, right now. India, as a great country and a superpower, should not be aligning with Israel, which has just committed a genocide in Gaza” Sachs added.
“This is not a friendship, a strategic alliance, or a partnership,” he said, referring to India’s ties with Israel. “This is not in India’s interests.”
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