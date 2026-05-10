Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan To Take Charge Of Western Naval Command

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) In a significant development, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan has been appointed as the chief of the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command, to succeed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, who has been named as the new chief of the force.

Currently serving as the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Vatsayan is slated to take charge of one of the country's most strategically important naval commands, headquartered in Mumbai.

This naval command is regarded as the Indian Navy's 'Strike Force', entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring India's maritime security, combat readiness, and strategic operations within the Arabian Sea region.

Its role in monitoring the western maritime frontiers and safeguarding maritime interests is considered to be of paramount importance.

Vice Admiral Vatsayan joined the Indian Navy in January 1988 and trained as a specialist officer in gunnery and missile systems. Over the course of his long military career, he has commanded several major warships and naval units. He has held command of key Indian Navy warships such as INS Nishank, INS Vibhuti, INS Kuthar, and INS Sahyadri.

He has also served in several pivotal capacities, including as the Commander of the Eastern Fleet, Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command, and in various key roles related to policy, plans, and force development at the Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff.

In August last year, he assumed office as the 47th Deputy Chief of Naval Staff. For his distinguished service and exemplary leadership, he has been conferred with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and the Nao Sena Medal.

Defence experts believe that his extensive operational experience, strategic acumen, and leadership capabilities will further bolster the combat readiness and maritime security framework of the Western Naval Command.

The government named Vice Admiral Swaminathan as the Chief of Naval Staff on Saturday.

Current Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, is set to retire from service on May 31, and Swaminathan, who will be promoted to four-star rank, will succeed him.