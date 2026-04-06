Inside PHOTOS Of Bhooth Bangla Star Akshay Kumar's Rs 80 Crore Sea-Facing Juhu Residence

Price of Akshay Kumar's House? The actor's Juhu residence is estimated to be worth around ₹80 crore, thanks to its prime beachfront location and high-end design.

Akshay Kumar's house is located at Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai, one of the most elite celebrity neighbourhoods. The property sits in the prestigious Prime Beach building, offering uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea.

The location is not just about luxury-it also offers privacy and easy access to key Mumbai hotspots like Bandra and Andheri. Many Bollywood celebrities also reside in this area, making it one of the most sought-after addresses in the city.

The actor's Juhu residence is estimated to be worth around ₹80 crore, thanks to its prime beachfront location and high-end design.



Direct sea-facing views

Premium location in Juhu

Spacious duplex layout Designer interiors by Twinkle Khanna

This makes it one of the most expensive and iconic celebrity homes in Mumbai.

What sets Akshay Kumar's home apart is its strong connection with nature. The house features a lush private garden, often described as a mini sanctuary within the city.



Organic vegetable patches

Fruit-bearing trees like mango and chikoo Open seating areas for relaxation

This green space adds a calming, earthy vibe to the otherwise glamorous property, creating a perfect balance between luxury and sustainability.

The interiors of the house have been personally designed by Twinkle Khanna, giving the home a warm and artistic feel.

Key highlights include:



A spacious living room with artistic décor

A home theatre and private gym

Elegant bedrooms with calming tones Statement art pieces, including a Buddha sculpture

The ground floor features vibrant and lively interiors, while the upper level has a more serene and minimalist aesthetic.

Akshay Kumar's Juhu home is more than just a luxury property-it's a reflection of his personality. While it offers world-class amenities, it also embraces simplicity, nature, and thoughtful design.

Interestingly, the actor once revealed that he had been turned away from this very location years ago-making this home a symbol of his journey and success.

From breathtaking sea views to nature-inspired interiors, Akshay Kumar's Juhu residence is a dream home in every sense. Valued at around ₹80 crore, it perfectly blends luxury with peace, making it one of Mumbai's most iconic celebrity homes.