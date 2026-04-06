Ghana: President Mahama Reiterates His Determination To Build More Businesses

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to transforming Ghana's economy through strategic business development initiatives and partnerships with the private sector.

Speaking at the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum in Mpraeso, Eastern Region, the President announced plans to elevate the Forum into a world-class business platform. This includes the development of a state-of-the-art permanent convention, conference, and exhibition centre in collaboration with leading private-sector partners, Metalex and Trasacco.

This, he said, will create the enabling infrastructure intended to position Ghana as a regional hub for business, investment, and economic dialogue.

President Mahama unveiled a comprehensive package of incentives under the flagship 24-Hour Economy Initiative designed to support businesses operating multiple shifts and enhance industrial productivity. Key measures include duty-free importation of machinery for qualifying businesses, fast-track port clearance procedures to reduce operational delays and enhanced support for businesses committed to round-the-clock operations.

These incentives are central to the President's vision of accelerating industrial growth, creating quality jobs, and positioning Ghana as a competitive manufacturing destination.

Mr Mahama emphasised the critical role of corporate citizenship in national development, calling on businesses to maintain transparent tax compliance, implement robust succession planning, invest in small and medium-sized enterprises and contribute to sustainable economic growth and job creation.

President Mahama commended his Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, for his visionary leadership in establishing and nurturing the Kwahu Business Forum into Ghana's premier platform for business engagement, innovation, and investment partnerships.

This year's Forum convened business owners, industrialists, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and development partners to chart pathways for accelerated economic growth and business development across Ghana.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.