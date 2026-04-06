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Under The Patronage Of HH The Amir, QU To Hold 49Th Graduation Ceremony May 4

Under The Patronage Of HH The Amir, QU To Hold 49Th Graduation Ceremony May 4


2026-04-06 08:59:51
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Qatar University (QU) will hold its Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2026 (male students) on May 4, 2026.

In a statement on Monday, QU said the graduation ceremony for distinguished female students will be held on May 5, in the presence of HH Consort of HH the Amir Sheikha Jowaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani.

The total number of graduates this year is expected to be around 3,980 graduates, including 3,110 female graduates and 870 male graduates.

As it celebrates the graduation of its 49th cohort, QU continues to build on a decades-long legacy of contributing to Qatar's development by supplying the labor market with highly qualified graduates.

The university noted that its current strategy focuses on enhancing the quality of graduates while strengthening its position as a leading higher education institution in Qatar and the region.

QU reaffirmed its commitment to delivering high-quality education in fields aligned with national priorities, supporting the country's transition toward a knowledge-based economy.

Qatar University graduation ceremony QU Graduation The Amir

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Gulf Times

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