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CPCB Flags 462 Factories In Delhi-NCR For Pollution Norm Violations
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 6 (KNN) The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has identified 462 factories across Delhi-NCR for non-compliance with pollution control norms, directing authorities to initiate strict action against the erring units.
Non-Compliance with Emission Monitoring Norms
The action comes after these industrial units either failed to install or did not properly operate the Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (OCEMS), a mandatory mechanism for real-time tracking of industrial emissions.
OCEMS uses sensors and digital connectivity to transmit live emission data directly to CPCB systems. The absence of such monitoring makes it difficult for regulators to track pollution levels and enforce compliance.
CPCB has instructed state pollution control boards across NCR to take appropriate action against non-compliant units. Measures may include imposition of heavy penalties, operational restrictions and closure of units in severe cases.
Key Industrial Clusters Affected
The identified factories are located across major industrial hubs in the National Capital Region, including Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, Panipat. Ghaziabad, Hapur, Alwar and Khairthal-Tijara
Industrial emissions remain a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Lack of real-time monitoring allows some units to bypass environmental norms, worsening air quality in the region.
The latest move signals a tighter enforcement regime, aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and compliance among industrial units.
With stricter oversight by CPCB, industries failing to meet emission monitoring requirements face serious consequences, including shutdowns, as authorities intensify efforts to tackle pollution in Delhi-NCR.
(KNN Bureau)
Non-Compliance with Emission Monitoring Norms
The action comes after these industrial units either failed to install or did not properly operate the Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (OCEMS), a mandatory mechanism for real-time tracking of industrial emissions.
OCEMS uses sensors and digital connectivity to transmit live emission data directly to CPCB systems. The absence of such monitoring makes it difficult for regulators to track pollution levels and enforce compliance.
CPCB has instructed state pollution control boards across NCR to take appropriate action against non-compliant units. Measures may include imposition of heavy penalties, operational restrictions and closure of units in severe cases.
Key Industrial Clusters Affected
The identified factories are located across major industrial hubs in the National Capital Region, including Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, Panipat. Ghaziabad, Hapur, Alwar and Khairthal-Tijara
Industrial emissions remain a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Lack of real-time monitoring allows some units to bypass environmental norms, worsening air quality in the region.
The latest move signals a tighter enforcement regime, aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and compliance among industrial units.
With stricter oversight by CPCB, industries failing to meet emission monitoring requirements face serious consequences, including shutdowns, as authorities intensify efforts to tackle pollution in Delhi-NCR.
(KNN Bureau)
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