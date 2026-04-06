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Iran Says It Struck Israeli-Linked Cargo Ship with Cruise Missile
(MENAFN) Iran claimed Monday to have launched a cruise missile strike against an Israeli-linked cargo vessel, according to reports from Iranian state media.
Media, citing a military source, reported that naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a container ship identified as SDN7 in the attack.
"The Israeli ship is on fire," the source claimed.
Critical details surrounding the incident remain unconfirmed, with no information immediately available regarding the vessel's ownership, precise location, or the status of its crew members.
The strike marks the second such incident within days. On Saturday, the IRGC Navy command claimed that the Israeli-linked MSC Ishika vessel caught fire following a separate drone strike in the Strait of Hormuz. Israel has yet to issue any response to either Iranian claim.
The maritime attacks form part of a sweeping Iranian retaliatory campaign launched in response to a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran that began on February 28 — a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Since then, Tehran has unleashed waves of drone and missile strikes on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, while simultaneously choking commercial shipping traffic through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz — a waterway through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply flows daily.
Media, citing a military source, reported that naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a container ship identified as SDN7 in the attack.
"The Israeli ship is on fire," the source claimed.
Critical details surrounding the incident remain unconfirmed, with no information immediately available regarding the vessel's ownership, precise location, or the status of its crew members.
The strike marks the second such incident within days. On Saturday, the IRGC Navy command claimed that the Israeli-linked MSC Ishika vessel caught fire following a separate drone strike in the Strait of Hormuz. Israel has yet to issue any response to either Iranian claim.
The maritime attacks form part of a sweeping Iranian retaliatory campaign launched in response to a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran that began on February 28 — a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Since then, Tehran has unleashed waves of drone and missile strikes on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, while simultaneously choking commercial shipping traffic through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz — a waterway through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply flows daily.
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