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US-Israeli Strikes on Iran Kill Dozens of People
(MENAFN) A series of US and Israeli airstrikes across Iran has resulted in over 30 fatalities, including a senior intelligence official, as stated by reports. The escalation coincides with a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with threats of attacks on critical infrastructure if demands are not met.
Efforts to negotiate a ceasefire continue, with mediators from Egypt, Pakistan, and Türkiye circulating proposals. Tehran has reportedly formulated a response but has not formally accepted the terms.
On Monday, multiple explosions rocked Tehran, including a strike near Azadi Square that reportedly hit the Sharif University of Technology. Officials in Iran stated the site was targeted with a “bunker-buster” munition. Among those killed was Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a loss confirmed by both Iranian and Israeli sources.
In retaliation, Iran launched missile attacks targeting Israel and sites across the Gulf. In northern Israel, several missiles struck the city of Haifa, where at least three people were killed after a residential building was hit, according to emergency services.
Efforts to negotiate a ceasefire continue, with mediators from Egypt, Pakistan, and Türkiye circulating proposals. Tehran has reportedly formulated a response but has not formally accepted the terms.
On Monday, multiple explosions rocked Tehran, including a strike near Azadi Square that reportedly hit the Sharif University of Technology. Officials in Iran stated the site was targeted with a “bunker-buster” munition. Among those killed was Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a loss confirmed by both Iranian and Israeli sources.
In retaliation, Iran launched missile attacks targeting Israel and sites across the Gulf. In northern Israel, several missiles struck the city of Haifa, where at least three people were killed after a residential building was hit, according to emergency services.
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