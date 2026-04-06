Chandigarh University Inaugurates IEI Student Chapter To Empower Future Engineers With Research, Skills & Industry Exposure

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, India In line with its commitment to academic excellence, industry engagement and professional development, Chandigarh University (CU) inaugurated the Student Chapter of Institution of Engineers India (IEI), the largest multidisciplinary professional society of engineers established in 1920, to nurture innovation, research and professional excellence among engineering students by enhancing their technical knowledge and connect them with industry experts through workshops, seminars, conferences, and hands-on training programmes.

This IEI Student initiative is aimed to nurture innovation, research and professional excellence among engineering students at Chandigarh University



The dignitaries from academia and industry who graced the inauguration ceremony of the IEI Student Chapter, organized by Department of Computer Science & Engineering, University Institute of Engineering (UIE) Chandigarh University, included Chief Guest Dr Labh Singh, former Chairman IEI Punjab and Chandigarh State Centre, Guests of Honour, Karnail Singh, Secretary IEI Punjab and Chandigarh State Centre, Dr Arvind Dhingra, former Chairman and Ex Council Member IEI Ludhiana, Centre, Prof (Dr) Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice -Chancellor - Chandigarh University, Prof (Dr) Raghuveer VR, Pro-VC (Academics) CU and Prof (Dr) RS Bawa, Advisor to Chancellor, CU.



In his inaugural address, the chief guest and former Chairman of IEI Punjab and Chandigarh State Center, Dr Labh Singh said, "Today, engineering is not just about machines, it is about shaping society, solving real-world problems and creating a sustainable future. India is at a crucial juncture of digital transformation, artificial intelligence and industry 4.0 revolution. And young engineers are at the centre of this change. IEI was established in 1920 to further this passion and enthusiasm of the youth. It is one of the largest engineering institutes in the world, covering 15 different engineering branches. This IEI Student chapter will act as a bridge between books and practical work for students. Through this, students will also get grants and funds for technical development, certification and research. This initiative is not just about academic excellence, but it is about 'equitable development'. IEI supports equal opportunities for everyone, skill development and especially greater participation of women in engineering. Our objective is fully aligned with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Skill India.”



Prof (Dr) Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice -Chancellor, Chandigarh University said,“India currently hosts over 1,700 IEI Student Chapters and Chandigarh University is delighted to have one IEI Student Chapter. For the past three consecutive years, Chandigarh University has maintained its position as India's number one private university-a fact affirmed by QS World University Rankings. In 2025, five of our academic disciplines were featured in the QS subject-wise rankings. However, today, 11 of our disciplines have secured a place in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. Three of CU's engineering subjects including Computer Science and Information System have been recognized among the top 300 universities globally. Six of CU subjects are ranked within the top 400 in the world. This achievement has made Chandigarh University rank among world's top 1 % universities. This IEI Student Chapter will provide enhanced opportunities for CU students by facilitating networking and access to grants. It will offer students a golden opportunity to hone their talents.”



Karnail Singh, Secretary IEI Punjab and Chandigarh State Centr e said,“Becoming a part of IEI will enable Chandigarh University students to acquire a wealth of new knowledge for resolving real-world problems and serve society. Through this Student Chapter, students will have the opportunity to participate in workshops and seminars, as well as to interact with experienced professionals from the industry.”



Chandigarh University Vice Chancellor (Academic) Raghuveer VR said,“India is desperately looking out for its engineers to do something in a bigger way. That is why we want students to be a part of these chapters and build their professional career. IEI Student Chapter is one of multiple professional chapters at Chandigarh University and students should take benefit of each of those chapters to build their profile and become successful in life.”



Dr Arvind Dhingra, former Chairman and Ex Council Member IEI Ludhiana said,“Besides 124 IEI centers across the country, Chandigarh University students who will also get connected to over 3 lakh professionals through this IEI Student Chapter. CU Students will also get international exposure and professional engineering certificate through the IEI which allows practice in countries across the globe.”



Prof (Dr) RS Bawa, Advisor to Chancellor of CU said, "The IEI Student Chapter will provide Chandigarh University students with the opportunity to participate in various technical activities conducted by the Students' Chapter, access library facilities at IEI Centres across the country and meet Fellow Members of IEI for professional interaction. This apart, CU students can also get 85 Scholarships amounting Rs 7.15 lakh given to the Engineering meritorious students attached to different IEI Student Chapters.”



About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.



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